ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Powerhouse Group Behind Michelin-Starred Spruce Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Jose

Bacchus Management Group, a restaurant group with numerous Michelin stars scattered across Northern California, will open a new restaurant in San Jose. The new Santana Row restaurant, which is yet unnamed, will occupy the now-vacant space left behind by dim sum and cocktail outfit Sino. The San Francisco Business Times reports representatives for Bacchus and the property developers confirmed the company signed a lease for the space at 377 Santana Row, Suite 1000.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’

In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building

For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Good Taste: Broad Street Oyster Co. aims to make a splash

Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly menu of Bay Area food finds. This week, we’re eagerly awaiting Southern California’s Broad Street Oyster Co. move up north. The guide to culinary classes that ran in the last edition of Good Taste features The Cheese School of San Francisco, which recently moved out of Ghirardelli Square and into the Daily Driver bagel headquarters in Dogpatch. Turns out, the school’s former two-story space is getting a wonderful new tenant in Broad Street Oyster Co., which was founded five years ago as a mobile seafood bar and has since opened locations in Malibu, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles (inside the venerable Grand Central Market) in addition to weekly booths at Smorgasburg in LA and Miami. The location is targeting the middle of the year to open.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

San Francisco Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

The most outstanding brands at the best prices are in the San Francisco Premium Outlets. This is one of the best places to go shopping in San Francisco, just 40 minutes from downtown. They have almost 200 stores with brands for all tastes and pockets, but all with discounts. In the San Francisco Premium Outlets are the most recognized luxury fashion brands such as Burberry, Versace, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo among others.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Here’s Why Local Oysters May Be Hard to Find in the Bay Area for a While

Sensing a distinct lack of locally harvested oysters on Bay Area restaurant menus lately? You’re not alone. As of December 26, the California Department of Public Health has halted the harvesting of any oysters in Tomales Bay. SFGATE reports the dynamic has played out a number of times in the past: when there’s heavy rainfall in the North Bay, farmland fecal matter and wastewater runs into the Bay, rendering oysters inedible for an amount of time. While this is a typical seasonal occurrence, this year’s storm parade caused more flooding than usual.
WASHINGTON STATE
sfstandard.com

Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled

In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction

Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

P.F. Chang's, CPK permanently close at Bay Area outdoor mall

Longtime Bay Street Emeryville mall tenants P.F. Chang’s and California Pizza Kitchen have permanently closed, as first reported by the E’ville Eye. P.F. Chang’s, which hosted its last service on Friday, announced the closure on a flyer positioned by the restaurant entrance. A short message read: “Thank you for everything.” According to the E’ville Eye, California Pizza Kitchen likewise closed last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy