'We live and die by our results': Pivac reflects on painful Wales axe and admits his time was up

There was a relaxed feel to Wayne Pivac ’s luxurious Vale of Glamorgan home on Monday. Alongside his wife Mikaela, Pivac welcomed Sportsmail with open arms. Coffee and Welsh cakes were served. There was plenty of time to chat.

After his sacking as Wales head coach late last year, Pivac has no pressing commitments. There was no need to rush off elsewhere. Talk quickly turned to the pressure that comes with working at rugby’s highest level and then ex-England boss Eddie Jones ’ dramatic return to Australia.

‘It’s getting more and more like football,’ said Pivac, when asked to analyse Test rugby’s recent hiring and firing. Like Jones, Pivac felt the pain of getting the boot before Christmas .

‘I’m not sure if that’s a good or a bad thing,’ he added.

‘It will be good if it means I can get another job! The Welsh rugby hot seat can be the best job in the world when things to go plan. It’s high stakes. The highs are high and the lows are low.

‘It’s just as well I like rollercoaster rides.’

Giving the family’s beloved chocolate Labrador Dusty an affectionate pat and bribing him to sit still for the camera, Pivac is all smiles.

He is looking to the future now and believes he is a better coach for his Wales experience, however chastening its end. Last year was a painful one for the New Zealander.

Just three wins from 12 and home defeats by Italy and Georgia cost Pivac his job with Wales.

In a similar fashion to Jones, a poor autumn with only a solitary victory from four matches sealed his fate.

Pivac’s sacking was confirmed at the same time as confirmation of his predecessor Warren Gatland’s return.

‘It was obviously very disappointing because we had been in the job for three years and it’s so close to a World Cup,’ Pivac said.

‘It’s everybody's dream as a player to play at a World Cup and as a coach, it's challenging yourself on the biggest stage as well. It’s very frustrating.’

Pivac spent Christmas in New Zealand, reflecting on his Wales departure. The wedding of his son Matthew was the highlight of a busy social calendar.

But the 60-year-old does not want to be sitting around the house forever. There is a desire for an immediate return to coaching, wherever that might be.

‘The time you think you know it all is the time to get out of the game,’ Pivac said. ‘I don't think I know it all. But I think I have got a lot to offer. To go again is something I really want to do.’

Following in the footsteps of Gatland – who won three Six Nations grand slams and reached two World Cup semi-finals with Wales – was always going to be a tough task for Pivac.

His time in the job was interrupted by Covid. A 2021 Six Nations title and a near grand slam was the undoubted highlight. A first Welsh win on South African soil last summer came close to rivalling it.

But there were also some crushing moments.

‘Georgia was the final nail in the coffin,’ Pivac admitted.

‘I just felt after Georgia that if I was in other people's shoes, I would be questioning if it was the right thing to go forward with me or not.

‘The Georgia game was unacceptable. We live and die by our results.

‘The discussions I had with the people at the Welsh Rugby Union were very amicable. I accept the decision that was made. I wish the boys well.

‘I have been in Wales eight-and-a-half years now. I am very attached to the place. I do sincerely want them to do well at the World Cup.’

At the end of his Wales tenure, the pressure on Pivac’s shoulders proved too much to deal with. Gatland’s presence at Principality Stadium as a television pundit for the November games loomed large. Pivac insists his fellow Kiwi’s attendance had no impact on him although he was unsurprised about Gatland coming back for a second Welsh coaching stint.

‘It was hard coming in after Warren but it was certainly a challenge I took on,’ said Pivac, whose last game saw Wales throw away a big lead against Australia.

‘For me, it wasn't trying to be Warren. It was trying to see how we could add value to what Warren had done. If you look at his tenure, they had a very disciplined team. They were a very fit team.

‘They had a very, very good defence. They played a game which suited them at the time. Was that a game that was going to win a World Cup? I didn't think so.

‘I will watch the Six Nations and I’d like Warren to take advantage of the depth which is now in place and do really well.

‘Warren understands the game. If you are going to make a change this close to the World Cup, it is probably the move I would have made.’

Pivac attempted to evolve Wales’ attacking game and had fleeting moments of success in doing so. His team scored 20 tries on their way to the 2021 Six Nations title.

But last year, the tries dried up. Pivac’s assistants Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins also departed Wales at the same time as their boss. Now it’s left to Gatland to try and lead a revival.

He has replaced Jones and Jenkins with the appointments of Alex King and Mike Forshaw and will confirm his Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

Young backs Mason Grady and Joe Roberts are leading contenders to be surprise inclusions alongside Wales’ grizzled old guard.

Gatland’s men kick-off the 2023 Championship against Ireland in Cardiff on February 4.

Pivac will be watching, but before that some European travel is planned with Mikaela and daughters Jordana and Analeese.

He is open to future offers in Wales, New Zealand or Japan but contrary to reports, will not be joining Spain.

‘In 2021 we won a Triple Crown and a Championship and lifted the spirits of a nation during Covid so I’ll never forget that,’ Pivac concluded.

‘That high and winning in South Africa will probably outweigh the lows. As coaches we live by the sword and die by the sword. I’ve just got to accept it and move on.’