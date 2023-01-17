Divant'e Moffitt scores 32 points as Idaho upsets Montana State for first Big Sky win

PULLMAN – This fall, Washington State’s football team will host a Power Five opponent in nonconference play for the first time in 25 years. The Cougars’ schedule, released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, features an early season game with Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. The Sept. 9 game will mark WSU’s first contest against a nonconference Power Five team at Gesa Field since Illinois came to town in 1998.

