Divant'e Moffitt scores 32 points as Idaho upsets Montana State for first Big Sky win

Vandals collect road win over Lumberjacks
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Idaho’s Isaac Jones knows how to bounce back from a subpar performance. Held to a season-low four points Monday against Montana State, Jones scored 30 points and provided critical points in the final minutes in the Vandals’ 88-83 win over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game on Thursday.
Hot-shooting Eastern Washington beats Northern Colorado 83-75, stays undefeated in Big Sky play
GREELEY, Colo. – Powered by a career-high 23 points from sophomore Ethan Price, the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat the Northern Colorado Bears 83-75 on Thursday night . The Eagles’ victory avenged a loss to the Bears in last season’s Big Sky Tournament and improved their record...
Erratic performance dooms Washington State to 77-63 loss at Utah
When Washington State attempted to rally, the Utah Utes always had an answer. WSU never led during Thursday’s Pac-12 matchup. The Cougars managed to stay on the Utes’ heels for most of the night, but WSU’s spurts of momentum were erratic during a 77-63 loss at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Washington State 2023 football schedule includes home games against Wisconsin, Deion Sanders' Colorado; road games at Washington, UCLA, Oregon
PULLMAN – This fall, Washington State’s football team will host a Power Five opponent in nonconference play for the first time in 25 years. The Cougars’ schedule, released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, features an early season game with Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. The Sept. 9 game will mark WSU’s first contest against a nonconference Power Five team at Gesa Field since Illinois came to town in 1998.
City of Lewiston lifts boil water order for parts of community
LEWISTON, Idaho - The City of Lewiston lifted a boil order on most of the southern portion of the city on Thursday, following a Wednesday morning failure of a portion of the Lewiston reservoir. A boil order remained in place north of 16th Avenue, as well as south of 16th...
Lewiston woman missing since Jan. 13 found
LEWISTON, Idaho - Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper has been found, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Lewiston police are searching for Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper and are asking the community for information. Sleeper failed to show up to work on Jan. 13, and family and friends have not seen or...
Reservoir failure closes roads, schools in downtown Lewiston, boil order issued to city residents
LEWISTON, Idaho - Failure of a portion of the Lewiston reservoir Wednesday morning caused flooding and closures due to debris and water damage, according to Lewiston Police Department (LPD). Several roads are blocked off, and three Lewiston schools are closed. Access to the 2300 to 2500 blocks of the following...
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
