Midnight Mania! Phuket Top Team accuses top UFC Lightweight Rafael Fiziev of skipping out on rent payments

At UFC 283, Jailton Almeida looks to improve his overall MMA record to 18-2-0 as he goes one-on-one with the No. 15 ranked heavyweight, Shamil Abdurakhimov. On Saturday, Jan. 21, UFC 283 will be taking place live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The show is set to be headlined by a big light heavyweight title bout between No. 2 Glover Teixeira, and No. 7 Jamahal Hill. The winner will be crowned the new light heavyweight champion, since the original champion, Jiri Prochazka, is currently on the shelf. However, in the prelims, we will finally see the heavyweight bout between unranked Jailton Almeida, and No. 15 Shamil Abdurakhimov. Almeida will be the fighter to watch for at UFC 283.

2 DAYS AGO