Midnight Mania! Phuket Top Team accuses top UFC Lightweight Rafael Fiziev of skipping out on rent payments

A recent slap fight showed the ugly brutality of the sport, leaving one participant's face disfigured, and yet, somehow, he still won
Dana White's new combat sports venture, Power Slap, is in the news, yet a new video shows the inherent dangers in this activity.
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael Bisping weighs in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I think he’s mishandled that”
Michael Bisping is weighing in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC. In a press conference last Saturday, January 14th, UFC President Dana White made the following statement:. “We offered Ngannou a deal that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. He turned it down. We’re going...
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
Jon Jones happy for Daniel Cormier's success as commentator, has 'nothing but respect' for him
Jon Jones welcomes Daniel Cormier as a commentator for his next fight. After heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC, Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) returns from a three-year long layoff to face Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) for the vacant title in the UFC 285 headliner March 4.
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso flyweight title fight booked for UFC 285 in Las Vegas
Reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against No. 4-ranked division contender Alexa Grasso at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to ESPN. Shevchenko (23-3) is the...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
UFC 283: Jailton Almeida is the fighter to watch
At UFC 283, Jailton Almeida looks to improve his overall MMA record to 18-2-0 as he goes one-on-one with the No. 15 ranked heavyweight, Shamil Abdurakhimov. On Saturday, Jan. 21, UFC 283 will be taking place live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The show is set to be headlined by a big light heavyweight title bout between No. 2 Glover Teixeira, and No. 7 Jamahal Hill. The winner will be crowned the new light heavyweight champion, since the original champion, Jiri Prochazka, is currently on the shelf. However, in the prelims, we will finally see the heavyweight bout between unranked Jailton Almeida, and No. 15 Shamil Abdurakhimov. Almeida will be the fighter to watch for at UFC 283.
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
‘Below average’ Francis Ngannou will get exposed in first boxing match — ‘He’s not that good’
Francis Ngannou paid more than $7 million to buy his freedom. Now “The Predator” is a free agent with the right to compete wherever he chooses after winning his unconditional release from UFC. There was talk of a potential boxing match against heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury; however, “The Gypsy King” may no longer be interested if Ngannou doesn’t have the UFC marketing machine behind him.
Tommy Fury’s dad says Jake Paul fight is ’99 per cent’ done and promises to shake YouTuber’s hand if he beats his son
JOHN FURY said his son Tommy's fight with Jake Paul is 99 per cent done - and promised to shake the YouTube star's hand if he wins. The celebrity boxing rivals are set to announce the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, slated for February 25 in Saudi Arabia. And...
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Sean Strickland Knocks Viral Self-Defense TikTok Star Dale Brown Into Case Full Of Guns (Video)
Sean Strickland may have gotten a little carried away when meeting up with a viral self-defense TikTok star recently. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC at this point in time, so his fighting credentials can’t be denied. He recently attended an event in Las Vegas at a gun store, where he met up with Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) Dale Brown.
Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 1: Live stream updates, results, reactions
Like it or not, Dana White’s Power Slap league is finally airing on TBS tonight (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET. As it appears to be a show similar to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in which contestants are selected onto teams and will live in a house together, not much is currently known about who everyone is, the order in which things will proceed, or really anything. You’ll find out with me when and if this show tells us stuff. Heck, even the old website that lists who the coaches are — “Darius The Destroyer” and “Wolverine” — don’t have a lick of info on them other than their stage names.
