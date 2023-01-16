WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) – The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of crude oil in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up most of it. The Kansas News Service reports that TC Energy estimated that it spilled 588,000 gallons of crude oil when the Keystone pipeline burst in early December, 2022. The company says more than 800 workers are on site and crews have recovered more than 85% of the oil.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO