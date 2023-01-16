Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
The state of Missouri agriculture
Missouri agriculture is still navigating the effects of a tough drought. Ag Director Chris Chinn says feed costs remain high for livestock producers and a mild winter with additional moisture would be welcome. “Precipitation to help fill back up our ponds and things of that nature.”. Drought conditions have improved...
adastraradio.com
Minnesota Corn Growers mull position on solar panel expansion
Farm groups in several states are trying to figure out how to address the expansion of solar panels on productive farmland. Minnesota Corn Growers president Richard Syverson says it’s a difficult issue that came up during the Association’s resolutions meeting. “We have people who want to participate in...
adastraradio.com
Additional funds designated to Illinois cover crop incentive program
An additional 20,000 acres will be accepted into the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Fall Covers for Spring Savings program for 2023. Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield funds were available for up to 140,000 acres when applications opened in December. “And today, by finding some unused federal...
adastraradio.com
Gov. Parson: rural infrastructure investments a priority
Governor Mike Parson says infrastructure investments remain a priority, especially in rural areas. During his state of the state address, Parson said he would like to see another lane added to I-70, along with continued updates to bridges and “crumbling rural roads.”. “Thanks to our rural routes program established...
adastraradio.com
Port of Duluth presents export opportunities for Minnesota soybean growers
The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association expects the Port of Duluth to become a valuable export hub. MSGA president Bob Worth says the Port of Duluth is poised to be an important tool for moving soybean products to the United Kingdom and other European countries. “A lot of countries over there...
adastraradio.com
Canadian Company: Most of the Keystone Oil Spill in Kansas Cleaned Up
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) – The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of crude oil in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up most of it. The Kansas News Service reports that TC Energy estimated that it spilled 588,000 gallons of crude oil when the Keystone pipeline burst in early December, 2022. The company says more than 800 workers are on site and crews have recovered more than 85% of the oil.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Lawmakers Debate Sales Tax Holiday for Back-to-school Shopping
TOPEKA, Kan. — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday. During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school in August.
adastraradio.com
MiAA emphasizes farmer networking
The head of Michigan Agriculture Advancement says the organization plans to focus on enhancing farmer connections and conservation engagement in 2023. Julie Doll tells Brownfield their organization prioritizes building grower networks. “There’s a real need for farmers to have strong social networks as they’re implementing more conservation practices, as they’re...
adastraradio.com
H2Ohio continues to expand
Participation continues to grow in H2Ohio, the comprehensive water quality initiative aimed at addressing water issues in the Buckeye State. Jordan Hoewischer is the director of water quality and research for Ohio Farm Bureau. “The success is the amount of (farmer) signup. When you have 1.5 acres in a 4-million-acre...
adastraradio.com
Gov. Kelly Proclaims January as Kansas Radon Action Month
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly today proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by testing their homes, schools and work sites for radon to minimize long-term health risks.
adastraradio.com
More Kansans Calling New 988 Suicide Hotline
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – More Kansans are calling the new 988 suicide hotline than the old crisis number. The Kansas News Service reports that there was a 15% increase in calls to Kansas crisis hotlines in November 2022 when compared to a year before. The new 988 number launched last summer.
Comments / 0