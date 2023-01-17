Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Richard Henry “Rick” Ribeiro, 86
GILFORD, NH — Richard Harry “Rick” Ribeiro, 86, of Morrill Street, after much stubbornness on his part, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Rick was born on Nov. 19, 1936, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son...
OBITUARY: Edwin J. Oley, 92
READING, MA — Edwin J. Oley passed away at Artis Senior Living in Reading, MA on Sunday afternoon January 15, 2023 following a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Ed was the beloved husband for 69 years of Lillian Oley, who passed away on December 15, 2022. He was 92 years old.
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Irene Wang Named To Dean’s List At Boston University
BOSTON, MA — Irene Wang, of Wilmington, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the Boston University’s College of Fine Arts for the Fall 2022 semester. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 credits, no incomplete grades, and no “M” or “J” grades.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 16, 2023: Lynn Man Arrested; Peabody Man Served Summons
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 16, 2023:. Jonathan Natiel Inoa Sanchez (32, Peabody) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. Sanchez was involved in a 2-vehicle crash at Research Drive and Ballardvale Street. (6:26am) Alexander Tomas-Lopez...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 20, 2023: Library To Hold Story Time & Needle Craft Meet-Up
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 20, 2023:. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing at 9:30am; Chair Yoga at 12:30pm; and Poker at 1pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a...
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Woltag & Cosman-Cyrus Named To President’s List At Plymouth State University
Below is an announcement from Plymouth State University via Merit:. The following Wilmington students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester:. Jillian Cosman-Cyrus. David Woltag. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 15, 2023
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A caller reported he is broken down and causing a mild traffic jam on Concord Street near 93 North Exit 33 ramp. Vehicle towed. Police transported man to nearest Dunkin’ for him to wait for a ride. (1:23pm)
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 3 Arrests & Serve 4 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between January 9, 2023 to January 15, 2023. James Mark Devine (51, Burlington) was served a summons for Motor Vehicle Lights Violation and License Plate Number Violation. (1:33am) Louis Anthony Dampolo (57, Tewksbury)...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 4 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Stonehill College
EASTON, MA — The following Wilmington students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College:. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, January 19, 2023: Basics Of Tea At Wilmington Library; Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, January 19, 2023:. The Wilmington Elderly Services Commission meets at 1:30pm at the Senior Center. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Water & Sewer Commission meets at 5pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
WBUR
After nearly two decades, an iconic Cambridge nightclub reopens in Central Square
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Gov. Maura Healey may have taken the oath of office nearly two weeks ago, but today is Day One for her fellow newly elected constitutional officers. Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell and Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio (plus returning Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Treasurer Deb Goldberg) will be sworn in today.
Wilmington’s Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Holds Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
WILMINGTON, MA — Fitzgerald Therapy Associates is pleased to announce the celebration of the ribbon cutting for the Grand Opening of Fitzgerald Physical Therapy at 196 Ballardvale Street, Suite 2 in Wilmington. Owners Sean and Dr. Holly Fitzgerald were joined by family, staff, State Rep, David Robertson, Wilmington Town Manager, Jeffrey Hull, Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber President, Mark Kratman and Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber Executive Director, Nancy Vallee.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her remains after using his son’s iPad to research the best ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said in court, prosecutors said Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court...
RMLD Customer Bills To Increase By An Average Of 9% Beginning March 2023
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD’s) Citizens’ Advisory Board (CAB) and Board of Commissioners (Board) approved rate increases that will result in average monthly bills increasing 9 percent across all rate classes effective March 1, 2023. As a not-for-profit entity, rates support the increased operating cost of the utility as well as increased monthly power supply costs.
whdh.com
Family looking to find owner of ring found on Dorchester beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is looking to return a ring found on a Dorchester beach decades ago to its rightful owner. Hillary Burrows and her family say they found the ring at the beach in the 1970s. It has the initials JLM engraved on the inside. The ring also has the initials GLS on it, which Burroughs believes stands for Girls Latin School.
RMLD & FirstLight Power Enter Power Purchase Agreement
Below is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. BURLINGTON, MA — FirstLight Power, a leading clean provider of renewable energy and energy storage resources, recently announced the extension of the company’s power purchase agreement with Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD). Through the agreement, RMLD will purchase the full output of hydroelectric power and renewable energy credits from FirstLight’s Falls Village Generating Station in Connecticut, which averages around 41,000 Megawatt hours per year of hydroelectric power, becoming the exclusive buyer of energy generated by this asset. The agreement will advance RMLD’s strategy of exceeding the State’s noncarbon compliance requirements to obtain 50 percent of its power supply from noncarbon sources by 2030 and further position the towns of Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield as leaders towards the State’s goal of decarbonization.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
