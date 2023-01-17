Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 20, 2023: Library To Hold Story Time & Needle Craft Meet-Up
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 20, 2023:. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing at 9:30am; Chair Yoga at 12:30pm; and Poker at 1pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, January 19, 2023: Basics Of Tea At Wilmington Library; Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, January 19, 2023:. The Wilmington Elderly Services Commission meets at 1:30pm at the Senior Center. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Water & Sewer Commission meets at 5pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
Wilmington Apple
Important Contact Information For Wilmington Residents During Storm Events
Downed electrical lines should be reported immediately to 911 for public safety. RMLD: Power outages, however, should be reported to the normal Reading Municipal Light Department’s hotline at 781-942-6598. NATIONAL GRID: Residents and businesses should report all outages to the Customer Service or Outage Reporting hotline for National Gas...
Wilmington Apple
Boutwell & Wildwood Accepting Preschool & Kindergarten Registration From March 6 To March 9
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Public Schools:. Wilmington Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Info. Prior to registration, please visit the district website at www.wpsk12.com to obtain the registration packet and required documents. On March 6th to March 9th, the Boutwell and Wildwood Early Childhood Centers will be accepting completed registration...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25
6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
Wilmington Apple
Town Reminds Residents & Businesses To Clear Fire Hydrants After Storms
WILMINGTON, MA — Following a snow event, it is important for residents and businesses to clear snow around fire hydrants. The best practice is to clear two feet around the hydrant. If that is not possible, simply making sure the hydrant isn’t completely buried is a good idea.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 16, 2023: Lynn Man Arrested; Peabody Man Served Summons
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 16, 2023:. Jonathan Natiel Inoa Sanchez (32, Peabody) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. Sanchez was involved in a 2-vehicle crash at Research Drive and Ballardvale Street. (6:26am) Alexander Tomas-Lopez...
Wilmington Apple
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: WCTV Seeks New Board Members
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television is now accepting applications to join the WCTV Board of Directors. Applications can be found HERE. Completed applications should be submitted to board@wctv.org by February 4, 2023. Board members will then review applicants to send a field of candidates onto the membership for a vote at the WCTV Annual Meeting to held on March 18, 2020.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Irene Wang Named To Dean’s List At Boston University
BOSTON, MA — Irene Wang, of Wilmington, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the Boston University’s College of Fine Arts for the Fall 2022 semester. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 credits, no incomplete grades, and no “M” or “J” grades.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Customer Bills To Increase By An Average Of 9% Beginning March 2023
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD’s) Citizens’ Advisory Board (CAB) and Board of Commissioners (Board) approved rate increases that will result in average monthly bills increasing 9 percent across all rate classes effective March 1, 2023. As a not-for-profit entity, rates support the increased operating cost of the utility as well as increased monthly power supply costs.
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 3 Arrests & Serve 4 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between January 9, 2023 to January 15, 2023. James Mark Devine (51, Burlington) was served a summons for Motor Vehicle Lights Violation and License Plate Number Violation. (1:33am) Louis Anthony Dampolo (57, Tewksbury)...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s MacGilvray & Medeiros Named To Dean’s List At Assumption University
WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:
Wilmington Apple
RMLD & FirstLight Power Enter Power Purchase Agreement
Below is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. BURLINGTON, MA — FirstLight Power, a leading clean provider of renewable energy and energy storage resources, recently announced the extension of the company’s power purchase agreement with Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD). Through the agreement, RMLD will purchase the full output of hydroelectric power and renewable energy credits from FirstLight’s Falls Village Generating Station in Connecticut, which averages around 41,000 Megawatt hours per year of hydroelectric power, becoming the exclusive buyer of energy generated by this asset. The agreement will advance RMLD’s strategy of exceeding the State’s noncarbon compliance requirements to obtain 50 percent of its power supply from noncarbon sources by 2030 and further position the towns of Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield as leaders towards the State’s goal of decarbonization.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Edwin J. Oley, 92
READING, MA — Edwin J. Oley passed away at Artis Senior Living in Reading, MA on Sunday afternoon January 15, 2023 following a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Ed was the beloved husband for 69 years of Lillian Oley, who passed away on December 15, 2022. He was 92 years old.
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
homenewshere.com
Specialty tea, smoothie shop eyes Woburn Center
WOBURN - The City Council’s Special Permits Committee recently endorsed a Lynn businessman’s proposal to open a tea and smoothie speciality shop within Woburn Center. During a gathering last week in City Hall, the Special Permits Committee agreed petitioner Chhear Hang has been satisfactorily answered a myriad of delivery, egress, and trash disposal concerns raised late last month by the city’s planning department.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 4 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Stonehill College
EASTON, MA — The following Wilmington students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College:. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Comments / 0