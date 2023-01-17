Below is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) has hired GreatBlue Research to conduct a customer satisfaction survey to seek input in the areas of service reliability, rates, customer service, energy efficiency programs, power supply, and more. The survey will be conducted by phone and online and should take no more than 15 minutes to complete. GreatBlue will be contacting randomly selected customers to complete the survey by phone from January 16, 2023 – January 27, 2023 with the goal of completing 200 residential and 50 commercial surveys. Please note, GreatBlue will not ask for any personal or financial information when calling. Customers who are not randomly selected to complete the survey by phone will be invited to do so online at www.rmld.com from January 30, 2023 – February 20, 2023.

READING, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO