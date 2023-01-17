ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25

6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Boutwell & Wildwood Accepting Preschool & Kindergarten Registration From March 6 To March 9

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Public Schools:. Wilmington Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Info. Prior to registration, please visit the district website at www.wpsk12.com to obtain the registration packet and required documents. On March 6th to March 9th, the Boutwell and Wildwood Early Childhood Centers will be accepting completed registration...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Important Contact Information For Wilmington Residents During Storm Events

Downed electrical lines should be reported immediately to 911 for public safety. RMLD: Power outages, however, should be reported to the normal Reading Municipal Light Department’s hotline at 781-942-6598. NATIONAL GRID: Residents and businesses should report all outages to the Customer Service or Outage Reporting hotline for National Gas...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s MacGilvray & Medeiros Named To Dean’s List At Assumption University

WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: WCTV Seeks New Board Members

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television is now accepting applications to join the WCTV Board of Directors. Applications can be found HERE. Completed applications should be submitted to board@wctv.org by February 4, 2023. Board members will then review applicants to send a field of candidates onto the membership for a vote at the WCTV Annual Meeting to held on March 18, 2020.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Holds Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

WILMINGTON, MA — Fitzgerald Therapy Associates is pleased to announce the celebration of the ribbon cutting for the Grand Opening of Fitzgerald Physical Therapy at 196 Ballardvale Street, Suite 2 in Wilmington. Owners Sean and Dr. Holly Fitzgerald were joined by family, staff, State Rep, David Robertson, Wilmington Town Manager, Jeffrey Hull, Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber President, Mark Kratman and Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber Executive Director, Nancy Vallee.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 15, 2023

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A caller reported he is broken down and causing a mild traffic jam on Concord Street near 93 North Exit 33 ramp. Vehicle towed. Police transported man to nearest Dunkin’ for him to wait for a ride. (1:23pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Customer Bills To Increase By An Average Of 9% Beginning March 2023

READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD’s) Citizens’ Advisory Board (CAB) and Board of Commissioners (Board) approved rate increases that will result in average monthly bills increasing 9 percent across all rate classes effective March 1, 2023. As a not-for-profit entity, rates support the increased operating cost of the utility as well as increased monthly power supply costs.
READING, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD & FirstLight Power Enter Power Purchase Agreement

Below is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. BURLINGTON, MA — FirstLight Power, a leading clean provider of renewable energy and energy storage resources, recently announced the extension of the company’s power purchase agreement with Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD). Through the agreement, RMLD will purchase the full output of hydroelectric power and renewable energy credits from FirstLight’s Falls Village Generating Station in Connecticut, which averages around 41,000 Megawatt hours per year of hydroelectric power, becoming the exclusive buyer of energy generated by this asset. The agreement will advance RMLD’s strategy of exceeding the State’s noncarbon compliance requirements to obtain 50 percent of its power supply from noncarbon sources by 2030 and further position the towns of Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield as leaders towards the State’s goal of decarbonization.
READING, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Edwin J. Oley, 92

READING, MA — Edwin J. Oley passed away at Artis Senior Living in Reading, MA on Sunday afternoon January 15, 2023 following a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Ed was the beloved husband for 69 years of Lillian Oley, who passed away on December 15, 2022. He was 92 years old.
READING, MA

