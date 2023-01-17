Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s MacGilvray & Medeiros Named To Dean’s List At Assumption University
WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT student's college acceptance video goes viral, featured on GMA
The video begins with two teenagers seemingly holding their breaths, eyes glued to the laptop screen as one of them clicks a link. "It's updated," the person behind the camera says. A split second later, the tension breaks and the two erupt into squeals of joy. Matthew Myslenski, a senior...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 20, 2023: Library To Hold Story Time & Needle Craft Meet-Up
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 20, 2023:. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing at 9:30am; Chair Yoga at 12:30pm; and Poker at 1pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, January 19, 2023: Basics Of Tea At Wilmington Library; Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, January 19, 2023:. The Wilmington Elderly Services Commission meets at 1:30pm at the Senior Center. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Water & Sewer Commission meets at 5pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
Wilmington Apple
Important Contact Information For Wilmington Residents During Storm Events
Downed electrical lines should be reported immediately to 911 for public safety. RMLD: Power outages, however, should be reported to the normal Reading Municipal Light Department’s hotline at 781-942-6598. NATIONAL GRID: Residents and businesses should report all outages to the Customer Service or Outage Reporting hotline for National Gas...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Holds Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
WILMINGTON, MA — Fitzgerald Therapy Associates is pleased to announce the celebration of the ribbon cutting for the Grand Opening of Fitzgerald Physical Therapy at 196 Ballardvale Street, Suite 2 in Wilmington. Owners Sean and Dr. Holly Fitzgerald were joined by family, staff, State Rep, David Robertson, Wilmington Town Manager, Jeffrey Hull, Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber President, Mark Kratman and Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber Executive Director, Nancy Vallee.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25
6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
Wilmington Apple
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: WCTV Seeks New Board Members
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television is now accepting applications to join the WCTV Board of Directors. Applications can be found HERE. Completed applications should be submitted to board@wctv.org by February 4, 2023. Board members will then review applicants to send a field of candidates onto the membership for a vote at the WCTV Annual Meeting to held on March 18, 2020.
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Clutch free throws from Gavier Fernandez, Shawn Rivera lead Holyoke boys basketball past Amherst
HOLYOKE — Earlier this month, Holyoke went on the road and defeated a talented Putnam team in a close game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter
CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
Applications available for volunteer work in service to the city of Springfield
City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced that Springfield residents can now apply for the City Council's 2023 Working Groups.
Boston Globe
6 things to do with the kids over February school break
Many Massachusetts students are out of school Feb. 20-24. Still looking for plans to entertain your kids during the upcoming five-day school hiatus? Don’t panic. We’ve got you covered. Check out these fun ways to keep your kids active (and you sane) during the vacation time most Massachusetts schools have scheduled from Feb. 20-24.
Gary Rome honored in Holyoke following TIME Dealer of the Year award
Gary Rome, of Gary Rome Hyundai, is receiving a great honor from the Holyoke City Council.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Wilmington Apple
RMLD & FirstLight Power Enter Power Purchase Agreement
Below is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. BURLINGTON, MA — FirstLight Power, a leading clean provider of renewable energy and energy storage resources, recently announced the extension of the company’s power purchase agreement with Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD). Through the agreement, RMLD will purchase the full output of hydroelectric power and renewable energy credits from FirstLight’s Falls Village Generating Station in Connecticut, which averages around 41,000 Megawatt hours per year of hydroelectric power, becoming the exclusive buyer of energy generated by this asset. The agreement will advance RMLD’s strategy of exceeding the State’s noncarbon compliance requirements to obtain 50 percent of its power supply from noncarbon sources by 2030 and further position the towns of Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield as leaders towards the State’s goal of decarbonization.
