Wilmington Recreation Department Still Selling Commemorative Bricks For Yentile Farm; Deadline Is January 31

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!Dianna CarneyReading, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 20, 2023: Library To Hold Story Time & Needle Craft Meet-Up
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 20, 2023:. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing at 9:30am; Chair Yoga at 12:30pm; and Poker at 1pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
Town Reminds Residents & Businesses To Clear Fire Hydrants After Storms
WILMINGTON, MA — Following a snow event, it is important for residents and businesses to clear snow around fire hydrants. The best practice is to clear two feet around the hydrant. If that is not possible, simply making sure the hydrant isn’t completely buried is a good idea.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Customer Bills To Increase By An Average Of 9% Beginning March 2023
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD’s) Citizens’ Advisory Board (CAB) and Board of Commissioners (Board) approved rate increases that will result in average monthly bills increasing 9 percent across all rate classes effective March 1, 2023. As a not-for-profit entity, rates support the increased operating cost of the utility as well as increased monthly power supply costs.
Wilmington Apple
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: WCTV Seeks New Board Members
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television is now accepting applications to join the WCTV Board of Directors. Applications can be found HERE. Completed applications should be submitted to board@wctv.org by February 4, 2023. Board members will then review applicants to send a field of candidates onto the membership for a vote at the WCTV Annual Meeting to held on March 18, 2020.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25
6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 16, 2023: Lynn Man Arrested; Peabody Man Served Summons
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 16, 2023:. Jonathan Natiel Inoa Sanchez (32, Peabody) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. Sanchez was involved in a 2-vehicle crash at Research Drive and Ballardvale Street. (6:26am) Alexander Tomas-Lopez...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Woltag & Cosman-Cyrus Named To President’s List At Plymouth State University
Below is an announcement from Plymouth State University via Merit:. The following Wilmington students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester:. Jillian Cosman-Cyrus. David Woltag. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 15, 2023
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A caller reported he is broken down and causing a mild traffic jam on Concord Street near 93 North Exit 33 ramp. Vehicle towed. Police transported man to nearest Dunkin’ for him to wait for a ride. (1:23pm)
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Holds Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
WILMINGTON, MA — Fitzgerald Therapy Associates is pleased to announce the celebration of the ribbon cutting for the Grand Opening of Fitzgerald Physical Therapy at 196 Ballardvale Street, Suite 2 in Wilmington. Owners Sean and Dr. Holly Fitzgerald were joined by family, staff, State Rep, David Robertson, Wilmington Town Manager, Jeffrey Hull, Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber President, Mark Kratman and Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber Executive Director, Nancy Vallee.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD & FirstLight Power Enter Power Purchase Agreement
Below is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. BURLINGTON, MA — FirstLight Power, a leading clean provider of renewable energy and energy storage resources, recently announced the extension of the company’s power purchase agreement with Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD). Through the agreement, RMLD will purchase the full output of hydroelectric power and renewable energy credits from FirstLight’s Falls Village Generating Station in Connecticut, which averages around 41,000 Megawatt hours per year of hydroelectric power, becoming the exclusive buyer of energy generated by this asset. The agreement will advance RMLD’s strategy of exceeding the State’s noncarbon compliance requirements to obtain 50 percent of its power supply from noncarbon sources by 2030 and further position the towns of Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield as leaders towards the State’s goal of decarbonization.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Irene Wang Named To Dean’s List At Boston University
BOSTON, MA — Irene Wang, of Wilmington, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the Boston University’s College of Fine Arts for the Fall 2022 semester. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 credits, no incomplete grades, and no “M” or “J” grades.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Conducting Customer Satisfaction Survey On The Phone & Online
Below is a press release from the Reading Municipal Light Department:. READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) has hired GreatBlue Research to conduct a customer satisfaction survey to seek input in the areas of service reliability, rates, customer service, energy efficiency programs, power supply, and more. The survey will be conducted by phone and online and should take no more than 15 minutes to complete. GreatBlue will be contacting randomly selected customers to complete the survey by phone from January 16, 2023 – January 27, 2023 with the goal of completing 200 residential and 50 commercial surveys. Please note, GreatBlue will not ask for any personal or financial information when calling. Customers who are not randomly selected to complete the survey by phone will be invited to do so online at www.rmld.com from January 30, 2023 – February 20, 2023.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
iheart.com
Cookie Controversy In Whitman Over Use Of Town Seal
WHITMAN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There is a cookie controversy baking in Whitman, the town known as the birthplace of the chocolate chip cookie. Whitman Finance Committee member Leslie DiOrio baked a dozen cookies for a joint meeting between the committee and Whitman's Board of Selectmen on Jan. 10. The cookies had the Whitman town seal engraved on them.
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
Comments / 0