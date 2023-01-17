ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s MacGilvray & Medeiros Named To Dean’s List At Assumption University

WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Boutwell & Wildwood Accepting Preschool & Kindergarten Registration From March 6 To March 9

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Public Schools:. Wilmington Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Info. Prior to registration, please visit the district website at www.wpsk12.com to obtain the registration packet and required documents. On March 6th to March 9th, the Boutwell and Wildwood Early Childhood Centers will be accepting completed registration...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: WCTV Seeks New Board Members

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television is now accepting applications to join the WCTV Board of Directors. Applications can be found HERE. Completed applications should be submitted to board@wctv.org by February 4, 2023. Board members will then review applicants to send a field of candidates onto the membership for a vote at the WCTV Annual Meeting to held on March 18, 2020.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25

6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Richard Henry “Rick” Ribeiro, 86

GILFORD, NH — Richard Harry “Rick” Ribeiro, 86, of Morrill Street, after much stubbornness on his part, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Rick was born on Nov. 19, 1936, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
CONCORD, NH
wgbh.org

Commission rescinds Bay State College’s accreditation following claims of fraud

Bay State College, the for-profit college in Boston owned by Chinese investors, will lose its accreditation after former students complained that the school defrauded them. The New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), announced its decision to withdraw Bay State’s accreditation in a statement posted on its website Monday.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

RMLD Customer Bills To Increase By An Average Of 9% Beginning March 2023

READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD’s) Citizens’ Advisory Board (CAB) and Board of Commissioners (Board) approved rate increases that will result in average monthly bills increasing 9 percent across all rate classes effective March 1, 2023. As a not-for-profit entity, rates support the increased operating cost of the utility as well as increased monthly power supply costs.
READING, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 15, 2023

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A caller reported he is broken down and causing a mild traffic jam on Concord Street near 93 North Exit 33 ramp. Vehicle towed. Police transported man to nearest Dunkin’ for him to wait for a ride. (1:23pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA

