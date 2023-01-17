Read full article on original website
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Woltag & Cosman-Cyrus Named To President’s List At Plymouth State University
Below is an announcement from Plymouth State University via Merit:. The following Wilmington students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester:. Jillian Cosman-Cyrus. David Woltag. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s MacGilvray & Medeiros Named To Dean’s List At Assumption University
WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 4 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Stonehill College
EASTON, MA — The following Wilmington students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College:. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 20, 2023: Library To Hold Story Time & Needle Craft Meet-Up
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 20, 2023:. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing at 9:30am; Chair Yoga at 12:30pm; and Poker at 1pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a...
Boutwell & Wildwood Accepting Preschool & Kindergarten Registration From March 6 To March 9
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Public Schools:. Wilmington Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Info. Prior to registration, please visit the district website at www.wpsk12.com to obtain the registration packet and required documents. On March 6th to March 9th, the Boutwell and Wildwood Early Childhood Centers will be accepting completed registration...
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: WCTV Seeks New Board Members
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television is now accepting applications to join the WCTV Board of Directors. Applications can be found HERE. Completed applications should be submitted to board@wctv.org by February 4, 2023. Board members will then review applicants to send a field of candidates onto the membership for a vote at the WCTV Annual Meeting to held on March 18, 2020.
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25
6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
OBITUARY: Richard Henry “Rick” Ribeiro, 86
GILFORD, NH — Richard Harry “Rick” Ribeiro, 86, of Morrill Street, after much stubbornness on his part, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Rick was born on Nov. 19, 1936, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son...
‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life
COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder. Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.
WMUR.com
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
wgbh.org
Commission rescinds Bay State College’s accreditation following claims of fraud
Bay State College, the for-profit college in Boston owned by Chinese investors, will lose its accreditation after former students complained that the school defrauded them. The New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), announced its decision to withdraw Bay State’s accreditation in a statement posted on its website Monday.
RMLD Customer Bills To Increase By An Average Of 9% Beginning March 2023
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD’s) Citizens’ Advisory Board (CAB) and Board of Commissioners (Board) approved rate increases that will result in average monthly bills increasing 9 percent across all rate classes effective March 1, 2023. As a not-for-profit entity, rates support the increased operating cost of the utility as well as increased monthly power supply costs.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 16, 2023: Lynn Man Arrested; Peabody Man Served Summons
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 16, 2023:. Jonathan Natiel Inoa Sanchez (32, Peabody) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. Sanchez was involved in a 2-vehicle crash at Research Drive and Ballardvale Street. (6:26am) Alexander Tomas-Lopez...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 15, 2023
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A caller reported he is broken down and causing a mild traffic jam on Concord Street near 93 North Exit 33 ramp. Vehicle towed. Police transported man to nearest Dunkin’ for him to wait for a ride. (1:23pm)
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
