WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO