Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Important Contact Information For Wilmington Residents During Storm Events

Downed electrical lines should be reported immediately to 911 for public safety. RMLD: Power outages, however, should be reported to the normal Reading Municipal Light Department’s hotline at 781-942-6598. NATIONAL GRID: Residents and businesses should report all outages to the Customer Service or Outage Reporting hotline for National Gas...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 15, 2023

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A caller reported he is broken down and causing a mild traffic jam on Concord Street near 93 North Exit 33 ramp. Vehicle towed. Police transported man to nearest Dunkin’ for him to wait for a ride. (1:23pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s MacGilvray & Medeiros Named To Dean’s List At Assumption University

WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 3 Arrests & Serve 4 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between January 9, 2023 to January 15, 2023. James Mark Devine (51, Burlington) was served a summons for Motor Vehicle Lights Violation and License Plate Number Violation. (1:33am) Louis Anthony Dampolo (57, Tewksbury)...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25

6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Edwin J. Oley, 92

READING, MA — Edwin J. Oley passed away at Artis Senior Living in Reading, MA on Sunday afternoon January 15, 2023 following a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Ed was the beloved husband for 69 years of Lillian Oley, who passed away on December 15, 2022. He was 92 years old.
READING, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
iheart.com

Cookie Controversy In Whitman Over Use Of Town Seal

WHITMAN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There is a cookie controversy baking in Whitman, the town known as the birthplace of the chocolate chip cookie. Whitman Finance Committee member Leslie DiOrio baked a dozen cookies for a joint meeting between the committee and Whitman's Board of Selectmen on Jan. 10. The cookies had the Whitman town seal engraved on them.
WHITMAN, MA

