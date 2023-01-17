Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, January 20, 2023: Library To Hold Story Time & Needle Craft Meet-Up
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, January 20, 2023:. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing at 9:30am; Chair Yoga at 12:30pm; and Poker at 1pm. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (January 20, 2023)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time (Temporary) Packer at Energetiq Technology, Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
Wilmington Apple
Important Contact Information For Wilmington Residents During Storm Events
Downed electrical lines should be reported immediately to 911 for public safety. RMLD: Power outages, however, should be reported to the normal Reading Municipal Light Department’s hotline at 781-942-6598. NATIONAL GRID: Residents and businesses should report all outages to the Customer Service or Outage Reporting hotline for National Gas...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Irene Wang Named To Dean’s List At Boston University
BOSTON, MA — Irene Wang, of Wilmington, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the Boston University’s College of Fine Arts for the Fall 2022 semester. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 credits, no incomplete grades, and no “M” or “J” grades.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 16, 2023: Lynn Man Arrested; Peabody Man Served Summons
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, January 16, 2023:. Jonathan Natiel Inoa Sanchez (32, Peabody) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. Sanchez was involved in a 2-vehicle crash at Research Drive and Ballardvale Street. (6:26am) Alexander Tomas-Lopez...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Woltag & Cosman-Cyrus Named To President’s List At Plymouth State University
Below is an announcement from Plymouth State University via Merit:. The following Wilmington students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester:. Jillian Cosman-Cyrus. David Woltag. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, January 19, 2023: Basics Of Tea At Wilmington Library; Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, January 19, 2023:. The Wilmington Elderly Services Commission meets at 1:30pm at the Senior Center. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Water & Sewer Commission meets at 5pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for January 15, 2023
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A caller reported he is broken down and causing a mild traffic jam on Concord Street near 93 North Exit 33 ramp. Vehicle towed. Police transported man to nearest Dunkin’ for him to wait for a ride. (1:23pm)
Wilmington Apple
Town Reminds Residents & Businesses To Clear Fire Hydrants After Storms
WILMINGTON, MA — Following a snow event, it is important for residents and businesses to clear snow around fire hydrants. The best practice is to clear two feet around the hydrant. If that is not possible, simply making sure the hydrant isn’t completely buried is a good idea.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s MacGilvray & Medeiros Named To Dean’s List At Assumption University
WORCESTER, MA — Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Wilmington students include:
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 3 Arrests & Serve 4 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between January 9, 2023 to January 15, 2023. James Mark Devine (51, Burlington) was served a summons for Motor Vehicle Lights Violation and License Plate Number Violation. (1:33am) Louis Anthony Dampolo (57, Tewksbury)...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Baking Classes Begin January 24; ‘Make Your Own Sign’ Class On January 25
6 – 8:30 p.m. This class will set you on the path to becoming a more confident and skillful baker as you create decadent chocolate desserts like chocolate ganache glazed Flourless Chocolate Cake, Triple Chocolate Cookies, and Real Maine Whoopie Pies! You’ll learn baking fundamentals and pick up plenty of tips and tricks along the way. Each week you will take home delicious treats to share!
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Edwin J. Oley, 92
READING, MA — Edwin J. Oley passed away at Artis Senior Living in Reading, MA on Sunday afternoon January 15, 2023 following a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Ed was the beloved husband for 69 years of Lillian Oley, who passed away on December 15, 2022. He was 92 years old.
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 4 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At Stonehill College
EASTON, MA — The following Wilmington students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College:. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Shea family tradition: Two brothers and a cousin continue a law enforcement legacy in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — It’s a family affair for the Belmont Police Department after Chief James MacIsaac announced their three new officers, Connor Shea, Michael Shea, and Ryan Shea. After an extensive 21-week academy program the Shea men graduated with the 1st Recruit Officer Class of the Lynnfield Regional...
iheart.com
Cookie Controversy In Whitman Over Use Of Town Seal
WHITMAN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There is a cookie controversy baking in Whitman, the town known as the birthplace of the chocolate chip cookie. Whitman Finance Committee member Leslie DiOrio baked a dozen cookies for a joint meeting between the committee and Whitman's Board of Selectmen on Jan. 10. The cookies had the Whitman town seal engraved on them.
