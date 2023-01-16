Michigan State topped No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI. on Thursday night. Rutgers (13-6, 5-3) came in winners the last two meetings with the Spartans after dropping the first 11 between the first two schools and had won seven of its last eight games overall. The Scarlet Knights have still never won at Michigan State. Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State are other road venues left in the Big Ten that Rutgers has yet to conquer.

