ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes

By RIO YAMAT
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33K363_0kH4VsLQ00

A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was "rigged" against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico's largest city.

Solomon Pena, 39, was arrested Monday evening, just hours after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home, police said.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina described Pena as the “mastermind” of what he said appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators between early December and early January.

No one was injured in the shootings but in one case three bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator’s 10-year-old daughter.

Pena ran unsuccessfully in November against incumbent state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia, the longtime Democrat representing House District 14 in the South Valley. Garcia won by 48 percentage points, or roughly 3,600 votes.

After the election, police said, Pena showed up uninvited at the elected officials' homes with what he claimed were documents proving he had won his race. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in New Mexico in 2020 or 2022.

The shootings began shortly after those conversations.

“This type of radicalism is a threat to our nation and has made its way to our doorstep right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico," Mayor Tim Keller said. “But I know we are going to push back, and we will not allow this to cross the threshold.”

Four men conspired with Pena, who is accused of paying them cash to carry out at least two of the drive-by shootings in stolen vehicles, while Pena “pulled the trigger” during one of the crimes, Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock said.

Detectives identified Pena as their key suspect using a combination of cellphone and vehicle records, witness interviews and bullet casings collected at the lawmakers' homes, police said. His arrest came one week after Medina announced they had identified a suspect in the shootings.

A lawyer for Pena who could comment on the allegations wasn’t listed Monday night in jail records.

No one was injured in the shootings, which unfolded amid a rise in threats to members of Congress, school board members, election officials and other government workers around the nation. In Albuquerque, law enforcement has struggled to address back-to-back years of record homicides and persistent gun violence.

The shootings began Dec. 4, when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. Days later, state Rep. Javier Martinez's home was targeted, followed by a Dec. 11 shooting at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley. More than a dozen rounds were fired at her home, police said.

The final related shooting, targeting state Sen. Linda Lopez's home, unfolded in the midnight hour of Jan. 3. Police said more than a dozen shots were fired and Lopez said three of the bullets passed through her 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Investigators received a break in the case after technology that can detect the sound of gunfire led an officer to Lopez's neighborhood shortly after the shots were fired.

The officer found bullet casings matching a handgun found later that morning in a Nissan Maxima registered to Pena. Around 1:30 a.m., about an hour after the shooting at Lopez's home, police stopped the Nissan about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the lawmaker's neighborhood.

The driver, identified Monday night as Jose Trujillo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, leading to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and two firearms in the car, police said.

A criminal complaint outlining the exact charges against the former political candidate was expected to be released in the coming days. Additional arrests and charges also were expected, but police declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Detectives also were investigating two additional shootings they initially believed could be related to the Pena case: one in the vicinity of New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez’s former campaign office and another at state Sen. Antonio Maestas’ office. Police on Monday said the shootings do not appear to be connected.

The New Mexico Republican Party condemned Pena in a statement Monday night. “If Pena is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Loser Accused of New Mexico Shootings Has Wild Criminal History

A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Sheriff Urges Judge to Keep New Mexico MAGA Candidate Behind Bars Until Trial

The failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico House whom authorities believe masterminded a series of recent shootings at local Democratic officials’ homes appeared for a virtual court hearing on Wednesday afternoon, where a judge ruled that he would remain jailed until a detention hearing could be held. A date for that hearing has not been set, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Prosecutors have pushed urgently for Peña, 39, to remain behind bars until his trial. “The defendant’s actions show what lengths he is willing to go when he is dissatisfied with reality,” Assistant District Attorney John Litchford wrote in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Blood-stained mattresses and other furniture removed from Idaho house where four students were murdered

Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.Furniture and mattresses were loaded into five vehicles this afternoon at the house where the murders happened in Moscow, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/5rdSv68dl9— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2023In late November,...
MOSCOW, ID
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
153K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy