Kristin Chenoweth says Ariana Grande will 'put her own stamp' on playing Glinda in Wicked films

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com and Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Kristin Chenoweth shared her thoughts on singer Ariana Grande playing Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movies.

The actress, 54 — who originated the role of Glinda in the first Broadway production of Wicked in 2003 — sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and said Ariana, 29, will 'put her own stamp' on Glinda.

When the Bravo host asked whether she spoke to Grande about the role she replied: 'Yeah, I do. She's going to put her own stamp on it. I'm so proud of her. I wanted her to do her Glenda. And that's what she's doing. I'm proud of her.'

'How do you feel about the Wicked movies being split into two? Is there enough for two?' Cohen asked during the interview.

'There's so much more in the books that we know about the characters, so yeah, there is,' the Tony Award winning star replied.

'And I haven't read anything, but I think so. I think there is enough,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJix7_0kH4UZnw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFLOF_0kH4UZnw00

Andy then wanted to know whether the filming has started yet, but Chenoweth kept mum, unable to divulge the information.

Wicked will be split into two films, released one year apart, according to director Jon M. Chu.

The news was revealed last year via the director's social media, later reposted by Grande.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvF1n_0kH4UZnw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHjDQ_0kH4UZnw00

The films, which will be adapted from the Broadway musical, will be released on December 25, 2024 and December 25, 2025.

Ariana's casting as Glinda the Good Witch was revealed in November, with co-star Cynthia Erivo, 36, tapped to play Elphaba.

Michelle Yeoh, 60, has also joined the cast, and will play Madame Morrible , according to Variety . Madame Morrible is the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, originally played by actress Carole Shelley in the original Broadway Wicked musical.

Wicked the movie is based on the hit Broadway play, which was based on the 1995 book Wicked: Life & Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1samtu_0kH4UZnw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4RvN_0kH4UZnw00

Jon revealed the reasoning for splitting the project into two films in a lengthy Instagram post.

He said trying to fit it in one film met cutting songs or characters, which led him and his team to realize it needed to be in two films.

'As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVj2i_0kH4UZnw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLI40_0kH4UZnw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uroQo_0kH4UZnw00

Adding: 'As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us for so many years.'

'So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!!!!'

He continued: 'With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GE8n_0kH4UZnw00

Jon, who directed In The Heights, noted that 'Cynthia, Ariana, and I - and all of the cast and crew - pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who've waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar.'

In November 2021, Ariana revealed her role in the films on Instagram with screengrabs of a Zoom call featuring her co-lead Cynthia and Jon.

She captioned the post 'Thank goodness,' a direct reference to the Wicked song of the same name, which was originally performed by Chenoweth in the Broadway musical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpsSL_0kH4UZnw00

