Idaho State Journal
Judge: No in-person meetings for couple's triple murder case
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District...
Idaho State Journal
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to...
Idaho State Journal
Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II...
Idaho State Journal
Utah man who killed family faced 2020 abuse investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.
Idaho State Journal
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has 'acute disability'
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the child suffered from “an acute disability” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred.
Idaho State Journal
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
Idaho State Journal
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis...
Medical board: Idaho doctor peddled false COVID-19 claims
OLYMPIA, Washington (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. The commission said Wednesday it had issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho, who has a license in Washington state as a physician and surgeon. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health, KTVB-TV reported. ...
Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border
TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication. “Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.” ...
Idaho State Journal
Capturing Rainwater
California storms feed systems set up to capture rainwater. As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells, and underground basins — some of them built in the last couple of years to help a state wracked by decades of drought. The banked rainwater is a rare bright spot from downpours that killed at least 20 people, crumbled hillsides and damaged thousands of homes. In rural parts of the state, depleted groundwater basins got a boost thanks to the storms. And Los Angeles County collected enough water from the storms to supply roughly 800,000 people for a year.
