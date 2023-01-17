Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic wins on return after Andy Murray defeats Matteo Berrettini in epic

Novak Djokovic , bidding to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, began his campaign with a 6-3 6-4 6-0 victory over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena.

Djokovic was given a hero’s welcome as he returned to the tournament, after his visa ban was lifted by the Australian government following his controversial deportation last year.

Earlier, Andy Murray rolled back the years with an epic five-set win over Matteo Berrettini .

Bidding to beat a top-20 player at a grand slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017, Murray won the opening two sets before Berrettini fought back to level in a dramatic fourth-set tie-break.

The Italian 13th seed created a match point in the 10th game of the deciding set but dumped a simple backhand into the net with the court wide open and Murray held on to force a deciding tie-break.

A gruelling first point won by the Scot set the tone and Murray, who moved superbly, was able to celebrate a stunning 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7 (7) 7-6 (6) victory after four hours and 49 minutes.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.