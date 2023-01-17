William L. Henning (1943-2023)

William L. Henning, Jr., a public servant who championed several causes benefitting those in his southeast Michigan community, died Jan. 5 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. He was 79.

He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and dementia, his daughter Mary Beth said.

A native of Pennsylvania, Mr. Henning spent much of his career in Detroit working for Ford. He found his way to the Lambertville area in the 1970s as a compromise with his wife, the late Mary Jo Henning, who was a professor at the University of Toledo. She passed away in 1999.

Though he had to commute an hour to work every day, Ms. Henning said her dad really enjoyed his job, largely spent at Ford’s financial services arm, Ford Motor Credit Co., in facilities management and building renovations.

“He was a workaholic,” Ms. Henning said. “He was very committed to Ford and loyal to the company. He would talk about ‘Uncle Henry.’ We would always be driving Fords because he said Uncle Henry was putting food on the table and paying for my college education.”

Ms. Henning said in between her father’s affinity for staying active through running and swimming and his sometimes quirky hobbies of watching trains and stamp collecting, he enjoyed serving the public in his spare time, and that should be his legacy.

A lifelong interest in education led Mr. Henning, who held a Ph.D. in agricultural economics, to serve two decades on the Bedford Public Schools Board of Education during which he held a variety of positions including president, vice-president, treasurer, and secretary.

Jon White, a former teacher, building administrator, and superintendent in Bedford Public Schools, described Mr. Henning as someone you would like to have on your team, having known him differently through each of his roles over the years.

“Bill was a great guy,” Mr. White said. “He was a stickler for detail. He practiced what he preached in that he would not hesitate to come talk to you if he had a question or a problem or a suggestion. He was very involved on all levels.”

Mr. White said that Mr. Henning was a private person but loved his job and loved to be present in the schools, always seeing things from different perspectives. He also noted that Mr. Henning, once a part owner in the iconic Thackeray’s Books, enjoyed reading to the small children in local schools like Temperance Road Elementary and Smith Road Elementary.

“Issues would come up and Bill would give advice like, ‘Do not worry about this too much. It will take care of itself’ or ‘I think there is a better way to go about solving this.’ He just saw a way to navigate issues so that they did not become problems,” Mr. White said.

Ms. Henning, a former teacher at Whitmer High School who now is a professor at the University of Mount Union, felt her father’s legacy all the time and was proud to follow in his footsteps into the education field.

She said her dad’s time on the Monroe County Mental Health Board was equally as important, often advocating for those with cognitive disabilities and special needs, which affected his two sons.

“Whenever I needed him, I knew he would be there. He was my champion,” Ms. Henning said of her dad. “I am so glad that I moved back to Ohio four years ago so I could be close to him.

“My dad was a great supporter of his family and the women in his life,” she said, mentioning a story her dad liked to tell about when he was campaigning for school board.

In his last time knocking doors on the campaign trail, people would identify Mr. Henning as Mary Beth’s dad. But in his early years of running, people would identify him for his wife’s work in the English education department at the University of Toledo.

This was a powerful moment for Ms. Henning.

“It just came full circle,” Ms. Henning said. “He would say, ‘I am so glad that when I started people knew me for your mother, but now people know me for you.’ I think that is a great story.”

Born Feb. 3, 1943, in State College, Pa. to Harriet and William Henning, Sr., Mr. Henning is survived by his daughter Mary Beth, sons William and Michael, and one grandchild.

A memorial service and lunch will be held at 11 a.m. Feb.4 at Fairgreen Presbyterian Church at 3220 W Laskey Rd in Toledo.

The family suggests tributes be made to the Mary Jo Henning Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo.