Editorial: Subsidize or restrict?

By The Blade Editorial Board
 3 days ago

To be or not to be. That is the question.

The United States and Ohio have a Hamlet act under way on the question of whether or not we want renewable solar or wind energy.

Forty Ohio townships have used the local control power over renewable energy projects to block development. Sun and wind power needs large amounts of land to produce utility scale energy output.

In much of Ohio and rural America, land use devoted to renewable energy is simply too much change to accept. Nationwide nearly 80 renewable energy projects were blocked or restricted by local governments in 2022.

Global oil giant BP is using fossil fuel profits to fund investments in renewable energy. Their latest project [ https://​bit.ly/​3iIKIlG ] is a 1,000 acre solar field in Fulton County.

The 107-megawatt will produce enough electricity to power 20,000 homes, but this juice is already on tap for Facebook’s corporate parent Meta Corp.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act has $127 billion in subsidies to speed renewable-energy projects. But Ohio’s 2021 law [ https://​bit.ly/​3H8SIWs ] giving county commissioners the power to bar or restrict solar or wind projects is more than a minor impediment to renewable energy projects.

In Ohio, it’s only renewable energy projects that face local veto. Fossil-fuel projects are governed at the state level. Until local land-use fights started breaking out all over rural Ohio, renewable energy permits were also decided at the state level. The state is so oil and gas-friendly it recently loosened laws authorizing drilling in state parks.

A recent Princeton University study [ https://​bit.ly/​3DfHKwf ] confirms what is obvious in the rapid growth of First Solar and Toledo Solar: Renewable energy can be the catalyst for major job growth for Greater Toledo.

The Net Zero America study forecasts most of the job growth by 2050, the target year net zero carbon emission footprint for the federal government, will be installers to put solar panels on homes and commercial buildings.

The federal government owns more than 600 million acres of land that it must continue to make available to renewable energy production if it is serious about speeding a transition from fossil fuels.

The Bureau of Land Management reports 860,000 acres are currently devoted to renewable energy but 19 million acres of federal land are authorized for the sort of projects that can spur growth in an industry creating jobs in Toledo.

With federal funds encouraging renewable energy projects with billions in subsidies but state regulatory rules putting up barriers to those projects, Hamlet isn’t the only one driven to madness by doubt and uncertainty.

Reminding Ohio leaders that Toledo stands to prosper from the growth of renewable energy will have less effect than pointing out Intel is committed to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Meaning the ability to fulfill the $100 billion investment potential of the computer chip fabrication plant requires sufficient renewable energy capacity here, ASAP.

Ohio leadership must address its law giving local communities veto power over large solar and wind projects if it wants to fulfill Intel’s renewable energy requirements.

