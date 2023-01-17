Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Related
fullertontitans.com
Titans Fall to Long Beach State at Titan Gym
FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton women's basketball lost to Long Beach State, 70-42, Thursday night at Titan Gym. With this loss, the Titans drop to 7-10 and 2-6 in Big West play. Aixchel Hernandez had a career-high 20 points off the bench for the Titans. Hernandez became a...
fullertontitans.com
Baseball Signs Matthew Bardowell to National Letter of Intent
FULLERTON, Calif. – Head Coach Jason Dietrich and the Cal State Fullerton baseball program have signed the 2022 California Junior College Player of the year, Matthew Bardowell, to a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2023-24 academic year. "Matt was the California Junior College Player...
Legendary rock band to play a special concert
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Legendary 80’s music from the band, Jane’s Addiction returns to Bakersfield for one night in March. The rock band is regarded as one of the most influential acts in alternative music. Jane’s Addiction will be performing at Mechanics Bank Arena as the first stop of their tour celebrating the 35th anniversary […]
Bakersfield girl being treated for cancer gets surprised Plain White T’s singer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young Bakersfield girl battling cancer received a heartfelt surprise while at a hospital in New York. The lead singer from the band The Plain White T’s, Tom Higgenson, sang Delilah’s favorite song to her in the hospital in New York. Delilah Love was only 4 years old when she started […]
Local pastor recalls marching with MLK in Bakersfield
The date was February 25, 1960. The civil rights leader had arrived in Bakersfield to speak at the Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Runner-up in California Senate race decided by .000095 percentage points gives up
A day after being asked to concede, Republican challenger David Shepard threw in the towel in one of the closest state Legislature races in history. A recount in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties whittled only nine votes from incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, in the 16th state Senate District race.
Kern Job Fest returns in 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Job Fest is returning for the first year since the start of the pandemic and it starts next month in Lamont. The event in Lamont is scheduled to take place at the David Head Center in the David Head Community Building on San Diego Street, according to organizers. About 30 […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County a shot of rain returns to the Central Valley as advertised
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have a thirty percent chance of rain today. A small trough will bring minor precipitation and wind into the San Joaquin Valley. Afterwards, a ridge pattern off the coast will bring freezing temperatures, windy conditions, and possible fog into the valley...
MISSING: Ronald Perry, 76
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing 76-year-old man that is considered at risk. Ronald Perry, 76, was last heard from on Wed, Jan 11.
Bakersfield Now
Dramatic video shows moments before shots fly during southwest Bakersfield standoff
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New video from witnesses shows a woman running out of the home, moments before alleged suspect, 59-year-old Richard Firo, shoots at Bakersfield police officers. Eyewitness News reporter Leslie Valle talks to several witnesses. “Shots are being fired back and forth everyone in my family is...
MLK marched with supporters in Bakersfield, encouraged Cesar Chavez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive, they walked west. They walked toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium, where the Rev. Dr. […]
KGET 17
Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday Kern County bundle up as we are seeing a cold front moving in
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County. A small trough will move into the area Wednesday through Thursday, bringing some minor precipitation and wind to the San Joaquin Valley. Afterwards, conditions will be relatively dry and cold as a ridge passes through the area and ends the 3-week...
BEST EATS: Giant beef rib at Prime Time BBQ
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “dino-style” beef rib, served as a special last week at Prime Time BBQ, struck me at first not so much as food as a potential weapon. A thief would think twice before snatching your wallet if you brandished this rib, a hefty bone with a giant slab of well-seasoned meat. […]
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
Girl, 13, left with minor injuries after struck by vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on North Chester Avenue near Belle Avenue when a girl walked onto North Chester Avenue in front of the vehicle. The vehicle […]
Bakersfield Now
Deputies investigating major-injury shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a major-injury shooting that happened in Wasco Thursday evening. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue in Wasco. They found a man with major injuries from a shooting, according to officials.
One person dead in crash with train: KCFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
Man dies after crashing into tree on California Ave in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was killed after colliding with a tree Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The coroner’s office later identified the man who died as Marcus Allen Munoz, 29, of Bakersfield. Munoz was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the […]
Comments / 0