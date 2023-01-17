ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertontitans.com

Titans Fall to Long Beach State at Titan Gym

FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton women's basketball lost to Long Beach State, 70-42, Thursday night at Titan Gym. With this loss, the Titans drop to 7-10 and 2-6 in Big West play. Aixchel Hernandez had a career-high 20 points off the bench for the Titans. Hernandez became a...
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Baseball Signs Matthew Bardowell to National Letter of Intent

FULLERTON, Calif. – Head Coach Jason Dietrich and the Cal State Fullerton baseball program have signed the 2022 California Junior College Player of the year, Matthew Bardowell, to a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2023-24 academic year. "Matt was the California Junior College Player...
FULLERTON, CA
KGET

Legendary rock band to play a special concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Legendary 80’s music from the band, Jane’s Addiction returns to Bakersfield for one night in March. The rock band is regarded as one of the most influential acts in alternative music. Jane’s Addiction will be performing at Mechanics Bank Arena as the first stop of their tour celebrating the 35th anniversary […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Job Fest returns in 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Job Fest is returning for the first year since the start of the pandemic and it starts next month in Lamont. The event in Lamont is scheduled to take place at the David Head Center in the David Head Community Building on San Diego Street, according to organizers. About 30 […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

MLK marched with supporters in Bakersfield, encouraged Cesar Chavez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive, they walked west. They walked toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium, where the Rev. Dr. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Giant beef rib at Prime Time BBQ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “dino-style” beef rib, served as a special last week at Prime Time BBQ, struck me at first not so much as food as a potential weapon. A thief would think twice before snatching your wallet if you brandished this rib, a hefty bone with a giant slab of well-seasoned meat. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Girl, 13, left with minor injuries after struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on North Chester Avenue near Belle Avenue when a girl walked onto North Chester Avenue in front of the vehicle. The vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deputies investigating major-injury shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a major-injury shooting that happened in Wasco Thursday evening. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue in Wasco. They found a man with major injuries from a shooting, according to officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA

