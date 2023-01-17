ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

WVNews

Numerous West Virginia municipalities to hold 2023 elections

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Numerous West Virginia municipalities will hold off-year elections later this year to vote for positions such as mayor, members of city council and town recorder. The bulk of these elections are scheduled for June, but a few are also scheduled throughout March and April,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia House passes DNR carbon capture bills

CHARLESTON – Two bills that could pave the way to a future hydrogen hub project in West Virginia passed the House of Delegates Thursday, but not before some Republican delegates questioned the bill’s connection to the Inflation Reduction Act and clean energy projects. The House passed Senate Bill...
WVNews

Another COVID milestone: West Virginia passes 7,800 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reached another milestone in the COVID pandemic Friday, surpassing 7,800 deaths. The dozen additional COVID-related fatalities reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources pushed the state's pandemic total to 7,802.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reached another milestone in the COVID pandemic …
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

A bad idea returns

Once again West Virginia lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow students to carry concealed weapons on campus. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee recommended Senate Bill 10 for passage, which sends the bill to the full Senate for consideration.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

