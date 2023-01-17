Read full article on original website
Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities!
Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities to Announce Her New Tour. Madonna played Truth or Dare with a bunch of celebrities in a very not-safe-for-work video to announce her upcoming 40th-anniversary tour. The players included Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil...
Steve Perry Says His 'Dream' Was To Someday Sing With Jeff Beck
Former Journey singer Steve Perry is remembering recently departed rock guitar icon Jeff Beck. Perry wrote Tuesday that he gave himself a few days to sit in the news of Beck's sudden passing before speaking on it publicly. "No one, and I mean no one, played more lyrical guitar than...
RBD’s Best Outfits Through the Years: Revisit Their Peak Y2K Style Ahead of Upcoming ‘Soy Rebelde’ Tour
After a 15-year break, Mexican group RBD is back with their “Soy Rebelde” world tour. The group, which was part of Televisa’s series “Rebelde,” sold 15 million records worldwide and received two nominations for the Latin Grammy Award. Since the group split in 2009, fans have been anxiously awaiting their reunion. The RBD’s return couldn’t happen at a better moment. With the Y2K style trending on the runways, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher von Uckermann and Christian Chavez are here to remember how they influenced fashion an army of fans with their looks. Low-rise miniskirts, cropped button-down shirts, crystal-embellished...
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Rita Ora!
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announces brunette bombshell Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, 40, as their newest Rookie for the 2023 issue. How About 1 More From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit IG. Jennifer Coolidge's first TikTok is as amazing as you want it to be and includes a special guest star. Rita Ora… moisturizing!. 33-year-old...
Paul Stanley Addresses Criticism That KISS Farewell Tour Is Taking Forever
Paul Stanley never intended his tenure in KISS to stretch into a 50th year — or for the band's 'End of the Road' farewell tour to still be going four years after it was announced — but he says they have good reason. First of all, nearly two...
