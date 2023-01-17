After a 15-year break, Mexican group RBD is back with their “Soy Rebelde” world tour. The group, which was part of Televisa’s series “Rebelde,” sold 15 million records worldwide and received two nominations for the Latin Grammy Award. Since the group split in 2009, fans have been anxiously awaiting their reunion. The RBD’s return couldn’t happen at a better moment. With the Y2K style trending on the runways, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher von Uckermann and Christian Chavez are here to remember how they influenced fashion an army of fans with their looks. Low-rise miniskirts, cropped button-down shirts, crystal-embellished...

40 MINUTES AGO