sfstandard.com

Watch: How Will Historic Rainfall Impact California’s Drought?

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Californian who doesn’t have a wild story to tell about the massive amount of rain that battered the state starting late last year and continued for nearly a month. So much water fell at a consistent rate over such a short amount of time that Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California.
California Waives Tax Penalties for Businesses Hit by Storms

Business owners in California will not have to pay penalties if they can’t hit their tax deadlines due to the winter storms. Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday that his office is allowing a three-month extension of tax deadlines and waiving late payment interest and penalties as a result of the storms.
Photos: California Sees Almost 600 Landslides in Under 3 Weeks

The Golden State has seen almost 600 landslides since Dec. 30, the California Geological Survey said Tuesday. With the state battered by heavy rains, high winds and snow, landslides have hit parts of the Bay Area, Central California and Southern California the hardest. Giant sinkholes have appeared in roads as...
