Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Mineral Resources Says Reiterate Norwest Shareholders Should Accept Its Takeover Offer
* REITERATES NORWEST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT ITS TAKEOVER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Seraphine Group Says Reached Deal For A Cash Offer By Mayfair Equity Partners
* SERAPHINE GROUP PLC MAYFAIR EQUITY PTNRS PURPLE BIDCO LIMITED - RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER. * SERAPHINE - REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO BE MADE BY BIDCO, FUNDS MANAGED BY MAYFAIR EQUITY PARTNERS LLP FOR SERAPHINE. * SERAPHINE GROUP PLC - OFFER VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO...
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day. The company added all the stores were now operational and it had initiated response...
Filament Health Announces Clinical Trial Approval In Partnership With Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen
* FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL APPROVAL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PSYCHIATRIC CENTRE COPENHAGEN. * FILAMENT HEALTH CORP - TRIAL IN COPENHAGEN WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share. The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue...
Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal
(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
Yum Brands Ransomware
FILE - A logo on a sign is displayed above a branch of KFC in the Surbiton suburb of south west, London, on Feb. 21, 2018. KFC's parent company Yum Brands says a ransomware attack forced it to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, says the attack impacted information technology systems. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
UPDATE 6-Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
Jan 20 (Reuters) - The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Thursday, owing creditors at least $3.4 billion after being toppled by a market rout along with exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, a leading crypto lender, froze customer redemptions on Nov....
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...
