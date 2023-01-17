ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Mineral Resources Says Reiterate Norwest Shareholders Should Accept Its Takeover Offer

* REITERATES NORWEST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT ITS TAKEOVER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

Seraphine Group Says Reached Deal For A Cash Offer By Mayfair Equity Partners

* SERAPHINE GROUP PLC MAYFAIR EQUITY PTNRS PURPLE BIDCO LIMITED - RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER. * SERAPHINE - REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO BE MADE BY BIDCO, FUNDS MANAGED BY MAYFAIR EQUITY PARTNERS LLP FOR SERAPHINE. * SERAPHINE GROUP PLC - OFFER VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO...
kalkinemedia.com

Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day. The company added all the stores were now operational and it had initiated response...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
kalkinemedia.com

Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share. The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue...
kalkinemedia.com

Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal

(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
kalkinemedia.com

Yum Brands Ransomware

FILE - A logo on a sign is displayed above a branch of KFC in the Surbiton suburb of south west, London, on Feb. 21, 2018. KFC's parent company Yum Brands says a ransomware attack forced it to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, says the attack impacted information technology systems. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
kalkinemedia.com

Explainer-Slow start? European Union's LNG price plans explained

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a daily liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment as a first step towards launching a new European LNG benchmark price by the end of March. The idea is that LNG buyers and sellers could use the new benchmark as the basis...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 6-Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Thursday, owing creditors at least $3.4 billion after being toppled by a market rout along with exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, a leading crypto lender, froze customer redemptions on Nov....
kalkinemedia.com

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed. CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy