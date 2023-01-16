OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 18, 2023) – Oklahoma Human Services Director, Dr. Deborah Shropshire, has named Tricia Howell as Director of Child Welfare Services. “I am honored to serve alongside the leadership team at Oklahoma Human Services in this role as we work to equip families with the tools and services they need to be successful,” said Howell. “We have an incredibly strong, passionate leadership team in place who are all dedicated to working together to carry the agency’s mission forward in service to Oklahoma’s families. We are also fortunate to have the support of countless community partners and foster families who step forward to serve our agency’s families, and I am so excited to see what the future holds for our work together.”

