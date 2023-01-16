Read full article on original website
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OSDH: Almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.
blackchronicle.com
It’s Time to Quit Campaign Starts
A campaign to encourage Oklahomans to stop smoking and using tobacco products will be emphasized during the week of Jan. 18-Jan. 25. That week has been declared as Oklahoma, It’s Time to Quit Week by the governor. “Tobacco kills more than 7,500 Oklahomans every year,” according to a spokesman...
oklahomawatch.org
Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?
Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
Oklahoma Educators React To Senate Education Agenda
A plan of 14 Senate bills totaling $541 million were presented this week, and they’re all about recruiting, retaining and rewarding teachers, as well as reforming education. Educators across the state said they're excited for this plan, saying it's the kind of investment the state needs to make to get teachers in the classroom and keep them there.
OK senator files 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure that would prohibit credit card companies from sharing information about gun purchases.
blackchronicle.com
January 18-25 is Quit Week in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK – It’s time to quit, Oklahoma. Tobacco kills more than 7,500 Oklahomans every year. To save lives, January 18-25, 2023, has been declared as Quit Week in Oklahoma in an official proclamation signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The decree kicks off OK to Quit, a campaign to help people quit using tobacco products. Dozens of hospitals, businesses and organizations across the state participate in the annual mission. Their goal is to encourage people to stop using tobacco and raise awareness about the tools and resources available to help them quit.
KOCO
Oklahoma apartment complex residents ask for help after receiving 5-day eviction notices
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Residents at a Pauls Valley affordable housing apartment complex were told to pay up or get up. They were told that they would be evicted in five days from the Pauls Valley Terrace if they didn't pay large sums of money that they claim they don't owe.
beckersasc.com
Oklahoma PAs sue state over new administrative rules
The Oklahoma Academy of Physician Assistants is suing the state for new administrative rules made by two agencies that are inconsistent with current state laws, the Oklahoma City Sentinel reported Jan. 15. The organization is suing the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the Oklahoma State Board...
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma AG asking for delay in executions
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just days after taking office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion to delay several executions in the state. Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, requesting that seven impending executions be conducted with more time between each event.
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents
Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
blackchronicle.com
Howell named Director of Child Welfare Services
OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 18, 2023) – Oklahoma Human Services Director, Dr. Deborah Shropshire, has named Tricia Howell as Director of Child Welfare Services. “I am honored to serve alongside the leadership team at Oklahoma Human Services in this role as we work to equip families with the tools and services they need to be successful,” said Howell. “We have an incredibly strong, passionate leadership team in place who are all dedicated to working together to carry the agency’s mission forward in service to Oklahoma’s families. We are also fortunate to have the support of countless community partners and foster families who step forward to serve our agency’s families, and I am so excited to see what the future holds for our work together.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
Unfavorable market conditions lead to healthcare layoffs
Rising costs nationwide are part of the reason Oklahoma hospitals are slashing staff. Over the last week, two major hospital systems have cut 300 positions.
Virginia's 1st case of bird flu confirmed: what you need to know
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed the Commonwealth’s first case of bird flu, a serious threat to poultry owners and farming operations.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
