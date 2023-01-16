Read full article on original website
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Yardbarker
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
Yardbarker
Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
Yardbarker
Former NFL Bust David Carr Takes Shot At Tom Brady, Mark Davis, And Raiders
The divorce between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders is reaching new lows in terms of pettiness and unprofessionalism. At what point does former NFL bust and Derek’s older brother, David, realize he’s hurting No. 4 more than helping him?. Taking passive-aggressive shots at Tom Brady, owner...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Yardbarker
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Yardbarker
Bills safety tells Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Go be with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made his feelings known about the playing future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said during the latest edition of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast," as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said 'you can’t count Tom out.' … And sure as s--- he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man."
Former HC Anthony Lynn takes shot at Chargers
Following the Los Angeles Chargers' unfathomable wild-card game collapse, former head coach Anthony Lynn chimed in, taking a veiled shot at his old team. Lynn hinted to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that the San Francisco 49ers, where he serves as running backs coach, go the extra mile when trying to put a winning football team on the field, unlikely his former home.
Yardbarker
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson's work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee...
Yardbarker
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Yardbarker
Insider links Ravens' Lamar Jackson with AFC East team
The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins continue to be associated with two of the most fascinating stories of the NFL offseason. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has suggested the Ravens could use the non-exclusive franchise tag to retain the rights to quarterback Lamar Jackson before Jackson signs an offer sheet with the Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Make Major Offensive Roster Decision For Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs made final game roster additions Friday. The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss of Hardman put a hole in their lineup for wide receivers. It was assumed the Chiefs would add a wide receiver from the practice squad for the game to replace Hardman’s spot. Many Chiefs fans online Friday were waiting for news as to who head coach Andy Reid and his staff would choose.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Compares 2022 Steelers Kenny Pickett And Pat Freiermuth To Another Legendary Combination
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger had a phenomenal rookie season that culminated with a loss in the AFC Championship game to an all too familiar opponent the New England Patriots. The following season looking for a security blanket for the second-year signal caller, they drafted Heath Miller with the 13th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Got Prime Rib With Rookie George Pickens But The 2023 NFL Draft Will Reveal If He Is The New Feature Dish
George Pickens established himself as a starting wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his rookie season. Pickens turned heads in the fan base, media and on the field with his almost inhuman ability to contort his body and make contested catches. He has been identified as a future star by everyone from Michael Irvin to Ben Roethlisberger and the sky seems to be the limit for the former Georgia Bulldog.
Yardbarker
NFL analyst has deep concerns about Buffalo position group
Former NFL QB and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms isn't impressed with the Buffalo Bills receivers. “No one is scared" of them, he tweeted earlier this week. "Guys off the street are playing meaningful snaps. [Stefon] Diggs is great, but Josh Allen does not have the weapons other QBs playing with this weekend have.”
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
