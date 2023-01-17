Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTokAsh JurbergTexas State
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
Related
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Round Rock
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opened in Round Rock on Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new dining and drink options opened in Round Rock in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 130 Sundance Parkway, Ste. 100,...
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Fajita Pete’s to Open in West Lake Hills
Depending on the permitting process, Blalock and Co. anticipate to be up and running by July 2023.
This Charming Small Town In Texas Is One Of The US' Most Underrated & It's A Fun Day Trip
Any small town is always a fantastic break from the big city life. While some aren't as popular as others, they’re all so deserving of all the hype. Consumer trends website Cheapism recently compiled a list of the towns in each state they believe is the most underrated, and one tiny city outside of Austin, TX was the choice for the Lone Star State.
Woman-owned barbecue business opening in Lockhart
Charnichart, alongside Alexis Tovias, Haley Conlin and investor Joanne Irizarry, is set to open Barbs B Q LLC in Lockhart between late February and early March.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Steakhouses in Austin, TX (2023 Updated)
If you’re looking for a juicy and tender steak cooked to perfection, there is perhaps no better place to find one than in the great state of Texas. It’s no wonder that its state capital, Austin, hosts so many top-rated steakhouses. We’ve gathered the top twelve best steak...
Becker's Kitchen offers new breakfast options in north Hutto
Becker's Kitchen also serves chicken wings, fried chicken platters, sandwiches and sides. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Becker's Kitchen opened Jan. 18 at 6111 FM 1660, Hutto, inside the new convenience store Neighbors Market. Owner Rodolfo Velazquez said though there are many fast breakfast options in the north Hutto area where Becker's is located, his eatery differs by offering a varied selection of croissant-based sandwiches.
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
Central Texas gets second chance at a crawfish festival on March 4
New organizers, new location, actual crawfish.
post-register.com
Lockhart becomes ‘Little Nashville’ without the traffic
There’s little doubt which came first, the brisket or the 6-string guitar, but from the combination was born a tasty tune in Lockhart. Adding to its axiom as the Barbecue Capital of Texas, Lockhart has quicky and not so quietly opened its doors to musicians, many of which found the small-town atmosphere more accommodating than the nearby capital city of Austin. It’s not as much that Lockhart found the music, rather the music found Lockhart.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Work on tallest Texas skyscraper to close part of Red River Street
The Austin Transportation Department says a portion of Red River Street will temporarily close for construction work on what will be the tallest skyscraper in Texas.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
hellogeorgetown.com
Best of Georgetown 2022 Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown have been announced!. “Drumroll, please,” Visit Georgetown, TX wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Best of Georgetown Contest!🎉 Thank you to everyone who participated!🙌”
Chi’Lantro to Debut in San Marcos
Chi’Lantro’s simple menu is composed of three principal items: chicken wings, customizable bowls, and their signature kimchi fries. For drinks, the chain offers cane sugar soda, aguas frescas, and iced tea.
See Why This Texas Chili's Is Infamous Among Residents And Visitors
The ongoing joke has resonated for more than 10 years.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin
Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
Comments / 0