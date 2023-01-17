There’s little doubt which came first, the brisket or the 6-string guitar, but from the combination was born a tasty tune in Lockhart. Adding to its axiom as the Barbecue Capital of Texas, Lockhart has quicky and not so quietly opened its doors to musicians, many of which found the small-town atmosphere more accommodating than the nearby capital city of Austin. It’s not as much that Lockhart found the music, rather the music found Lockhart.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO