Palatka, FL

Column: Once-in-a-lifetime ring ceremony to celebrate Rams

Saturday night will be a night Billy Joel would approve of at Interlachen Junior-Senior High School. “These are the days we’ll remember, ‘cause they will not last forever. These are the days to hold…
City moves to fix River Center mold issues

Palatka officials approved a $57,000 cleaning contract in hopes of reopening an educational center that has been closed for more than a year because of health concerns. The St. Johns River Center,…
PALATKA, FL
Prep Wrestling: Back On Mats At Interlachen

INTERLACHEN – First-year Interlachen Junior-Senior wrestling coach Brett Richards knew his hands were full with defending District 4-1A champion Union County coming to town Thursday for a dual meet. …
INTERLACHEN, FL
Prep roundup: Douglas scores twice, leads Panthers past Pirates

Palatka boys basketball prevails, but could lose Dumas after ejection. Jay’lah Douglas has loved seeing Palm Coast Matanzas’ girls soccer team show up this season. Douglas scored three times in a preseason victory over the Pirates. And at home Wednesday night, Douglas…
PALM COAST, FL
Police make arrest in May stabbing death

Law enforcement officers arrested a 20-year-old Palatka woman this week in the stabbing death of a Palatka man last spring. Tykidra Lanijah Leonard was booked into the Putnam County Jail on Sunday…
PALATKA, FL

