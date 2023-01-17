Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVW
Rain Ending then Winter Returns
OVERNIGHT: Showers (Thunder Possible) Ending Early then Some Clearing. Very Warm with Lows 40-49 (Northwest to Southeast…46-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:03. THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing. Turning Very Windy & Colder with Morning Highs of 46-57 (Northwest to Southeast…53-55 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s After Noon. Winds S/W 20-30.
Over 4,000 CenterPoint customers in Tri-State experiencing power outages during wind advisory
(WEHT) - The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Tri-State area on Tuesday that will remain in place until 6 p.m.. In their alert, the NWS says wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour can be expected as well as isolated power outages from tree limbs and other objects blown around.
wevv.com
After weather delays a CenterPoint project will block traffic on North First Avenue
Drivers in Evansville can expect delays at the intersection of West Mill Road and North First Avenue on Thursday, January 19. After weather delays, a CenterPoint project will block traffic on North First Avenue. Drivers in Evansville can expect delays at the intersection of West Mill Road and North First...
14news.com
Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
14news.com
Police: Threat neutralized following active shooter situation on Evansville’s west side
Diana Moers planning on change as Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Addiction...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – As of January 23, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station will not accept construction and demolition debris (CD&D) due to needed repairs to the tipping floor. Officials say all CD&D waste should be hauled to the Daviess County Landfill, near West Louisville. Officials say hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to […]
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
Evansville fire crews battle working house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard off of Pollack Avenue. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says moments after they arrived, they could hear what sounded like ammunition exploding from the heat. They also say firefighters had trouble […]
14news.com
INDOT closes SB 41 for work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
14news.com
Brothers Underwater Recovery investigate several cars in the Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of YouTube divers were in Posey County Tuesday working to potentially find some clues about several cars under the water of the Ohio River. Using sonar equipment, they say they located some vehicles underwater, and the hope is that examining them will provide clues that could help law enforcement solve missing persons cases.
14news.com
Authorities: One person hospitalized after single vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday evening. Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of U.S. 60 and Kingsmill Road. The call originally came in just after 5 p.m. Officials say extrication was called. They say one person was...
wevv.com
Precautionary boil advisory issued for some Boonville Utility customers
A precautionary boil advisory was issued for some residents in Boonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Due to a water main break on SR 61 S (Alcoa Hwy), the officials said the City issued a precautionary boil advisory for Boonville water customers who are:. South of SR 62 E. East of SR...
104.1 WIKY
Crews Respond To Overnight House Fire In Jacobsville
The Evansville Fire Department was dispatched around midnight to a house at 32 W. Oregon Street. First arriving crews reported fire coming from a door at the rear of the home. Due to the construction of the home, extra man power was needed to overhaul void spaces and to search for hidden fire on the second floor.
WTVW
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Ron’s Windy Thursday Forecast. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup with Avocado. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
wevv.com
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire
Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
Oakland City house fire put out quickly with no injuries
A house near the intersection of 2nd and College Street had an active structure fire on Tuesday night.
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
Comments / 0