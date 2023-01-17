ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WTVW

Rain Ending then Winter Returns

OVERNIGHT: Showers (Thunder Possible) Ending Early then Some Clearing. Very Warm with Lows 40-49 (Northwest to Southeast…46-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:03. THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing. Turning Very Windy & Colder with Morning Highs of 46-57 (Northwest to Southeast…53-55 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into the 40s After Noon. Winds S/W 20-30.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Threat neutralized following active shooter situation on Evansville’s west side

Diana Moers planning on change as Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Addiction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville fire crews battle working house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard off of Pollack Avenue. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says moments after they arrived, they could hear what sounded like ammunition exploding from the heat. They also say firefighters had trouble […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

INDOT closes SB 41 for work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Brothers Underwater Recovery investigate several cars in the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of YouTube divers were in Posey County Tuesday working to potentially find some clues about several cars under the water of the Ohio River. Using sonar equipment, they say they located some vehicles underwater, and the hope is that examining them will provide clues that could help law enforcement solve missing persons cases.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Crews Respond To Overnight House Fire In Jacobsville

The Evansville Fire Department was dispatched around midnight to a house at 32 W. Oregon Street. First arriving crews reported fire coming from a door at the rear of the home. Due to the construction of the home, extra man power was needed to overhaul void spaces and to search for hidden fire on the second floor.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Ron’s Windy Thursday Forecast. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup with Avocado. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

