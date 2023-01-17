ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welaka, FL

First Coast News

Neptune Beach City Manager fired, accused of neglecting position

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn is out of a job. The City Council voted to terminate his position Tuesday night. The council accused Wynn of not taking responsibility for his actions and neglecting to perform the basic duties of his position on numerous occasions. They agreed the decision was a difficult one to make, but it's the best one for the people of Neptune Beach.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
OCALA, FL
Daily News

City moves to fix River Center mold issues

Palatka officials approved a $57,000 cleaning contract in hopes of reopening an educational center that has been closed for more than a year because of health concerns. The St. Johns River Center,…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Hospice gift to help educate Haven employees

Seven Palatka health care employees hope to further their career after someone anonymously donated $100,000 to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center. Sharon Jones, the center’s vice president for…
PALATKA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
waste360.com

Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL

PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Detectives expanding investigation of St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriate advances towards patients

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Detectives are expanding their investigation into a St. Augustine doctor who previously faced charges related to inappropriate advances toward his patients. After a year-long review, those charges were dropped. However now, the Ormond Beach Police Department in Volusia County is asking for patients of doctor...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ocala-news.com

Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

