Duval County Republican Party calling for state investigation of failed JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Republican Executive Committee (REC) is calling for the creation of a statewide grand jury to investigate the failed attempt to sell JEA. REC serves as the governing by of the Duval County Republican Party and reportedly numbers nearly 500 members. The group unanimously...
Neptune Beach City Manager fired, accused of neglecting position
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn is out of a job. The City Council voted to terminate his position Tuesday night. The council accused Wynn of not taking responsibility for his actions and neglecting to perform the basic duties of his position on numerous occasions. They agreed the decision was a difficult one to make, but it's the best one for the people of Neptune Beach.
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
Action News Jax
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove Springs
Green Cove Springs city staff is drafting a new ordinance for a mobility fee for upcoming developments in the area. Once the draft is complete, it will be presented to the City Council for approval.
flaglerlive.com
In a First in Flagler, Sheriff Goes Civil Route to Evict Repeat Drug Offenders in Mondex
For the first time in the county, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office invoked a civil nuisance abatement law to evict a homeowner from a homesteaded property that had been used “to facilitate criminal activity,” including drug use and sales, according to the judge’s order granting the eviction.
villages-news.com
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
Daily News
City moves to fix River Center mold issues
Palatka officials approved a $57,000 cleaning contract in hopes of reopening an educational center that has been closed for more than a year because of health concerns. The St. Johns River Center,…
Daily News
Hospice gift to help educate Haven employees
Seven Palatka health care employees hope to further their career after someone anonymously donated $100,000 to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center. Sharon Jones, the center’s vice president for…
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
News4Jax.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
Trial begins this week for convicted Jacksonville murderer who had death penalty overturned
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent eight years on death row is back in court this week, after his death sentence was overturned. Robert Earl Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer. Because the original jury’s death verdict was not...
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and possession of ammo by an out-of-state felon. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a Keystone Heights residence in reference to a person shot, the caller told dispatch.
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
Detectives expanding investigation of St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriate advances towards patients
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Detectives are expanding their investigation into a St. Augustine doctor who previously faced charges related to inappropriate advances toward his patients. After a year-long review, those charges were dropped. However now, the Ormond Beach Police Department in Volusia County is asking for patients of doctor...
ocala-news.com
Three women wanted for theft at Winn-Dixie liquor store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify three women who are wanted in connection with a theft at a local liquor store. According to MCSO, the three female suspects (pictured below) traveled together to the Winn-Dixie liquor store located in the 15900 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs.
