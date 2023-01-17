Read full article on original website
live5news.com
No. 18 College of Charleston takes over in 2nd half, wins 19th straight
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and No. 18 Charleston won its 19th straight with a 69-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night. The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the...
live5news.com
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25- minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles...
live5news.com
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top high school football coaches in the Lowcountry is out of a job. After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad has resigned as the head coach at Fort Dorchester. No reason was given for the resignation which was confirmed by Dorchester District 2 on Wednesday...
counton2.com
Adam Kinloch named Colleton County High School head football coach
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSO) on Tuesday named Adam Kinloch the new varsity head football coach at Colleton County High School. Kinloch graduated from Colleton County High School in 2007, where he played on the football team for four years. His father, Greg...
Mt. Pleasant tennis professional is more than just an athlete
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Professional tennis player Mia Horvit didn’t always want to play her sport. “I got made fun of because my tennis outfit was too girly. I was like ‘Mom sign me up for something else,'” said Horvit. But, that’s changed now. “I fell in love with the game and I’ve been playing […]
live5news.com
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the state behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach. Similar to a driving range, Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex with a high-tech golf game but includes a point system, food and drinks.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices surrounding Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro using data from Zillow.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Happening Today: Topgolf Charleston opening its doors!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader is set to open its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opening its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 75 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with […]
Recovery Room ranked world’s top PBR seller for ninth straight year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Recovery Room bar in Downtown Charleston can remain atop its cardboard throne, once again achieving the distinction of selling the most Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) beer in the world. The dive bar announced on its Facebook page that for the ninth straight year, it has sold more PBR than any […]
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
live5news.com
Troopers: Juvenile on bicycle hit by car on Nexton Pkwy near Cane Bay Blvd
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a young person on a bicycle and a car in Summerville. Troopers say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The person on the bike was traveling north across Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard when they were struck by a westbound car.
live5news.com
Former College of Charleston professor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors. The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019. “With the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home. First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather to impact weekend plans!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as we track the potential for a very wet end to the weekend. Meanwhile, clouds will start to increase tonight and the sky will turn cloudy by Saturday afternoon but we should stay dry. Saturday will be a chillier day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. There is a small chance of rain by Saturday evening with rain becoming likely overnight and early Sunday morning. Off and on rain is likely Sunday with some rain heavy at times. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. No flooding is anticipated. Temperatures will warm slightly into the 60s on Sunday. Rain will exit Sunday night with dry weather returning for early next week.
Longtime director of Jewish Studies at College of Charleston has died
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime director of Jewish studies at the College of Charleston has died, the college announced Monday. Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim said Martin (Marty) Perlmutter died Sunday. He was the leader of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston – which he helped create – until his retirement from […]
abcnews4.com
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
Crash closes exit on I-526 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 in Mount Pleasant is backing up traffic during the Wednesday morning commute. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Exit 29 (Georgetown) from I-526 eastbound is closed because of a collision. Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
live5news.com
Sunny & Cooler Friday... Rain Back by Sunday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will continue to push to the east as we move into the end of the week as high pressure builds back in. A beautiful Friday is on the way with high temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Friday night and Saturday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will only reach the upper 50s under a mainly cloudy sky Saturday. An area of low pressure will approach our area on Sunday bringing a good chance of rain, which may last for most of the day. The heaviest rain is likely to fall Sunday morning with many spots receiving over 1″ by Monday morning. Then another round of rain possible later on Tuesday into Wednesday.
