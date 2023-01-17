ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25- minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Adam Kinloch named Colleton County High School head football coach

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSO) on Tuesday named Adam Kinloch the new varsity head football coach at Colleton County High School. Kinloch graduated from Colleton County High School in 2007, where he played on the football team for four years. His father, Greg...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the state behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach. Similar to a driving range, Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex with a high-tech golf game but includes a point system, food and drinks.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Topgolf Charleston opening its doors!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader is set to open its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opening its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 75 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: Juvenile on bicycle hit by car on Nexton Pkwy near Cane Bay Blvd

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a young person on a bicycle and a car in Summerville. Troopers say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The person on the bike was traveling north across Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard when they were struck by a westbound car.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Former College of Charleston professor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors. The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019. “With the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home. First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Wet weather to impact weekend plans!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as we track the potential for a very wet end to the weekend. Meanwhile, clouds will start to increase tonight and the sky will turn cloudy by Saturday afternoon but we should stay dry. Saturday will be a chillier day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. There is a small chance of rain by Saturday evening with rain becoming likely overnight and early Sunday morning. Off and on rain is likely Sunday with some rain heavy at times. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. No flooding is anticipated. Temperatures will warm slightly into the 60s on Sunday. Rain will exit Sunday night with dry weather returning for early next week.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes exit on I-526 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 in Mount Pleasant is backing up traffic during the Wednesday morning commute. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Exit 29 (Georgetown) from I-526 eastbound is closed because of a collision. Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Sunny & Cooler Friday... Rain Back by Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will continue to push to the east as we move into the end of the week as high pressure builds back in. A beautiful Friday is on the way with high temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Friday night and Saturday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will only reach the upper 50s under a mainly cloudy sky Saturday. An area of low pressure will approach our area on Sunday bringing a good chance of rain, which may last for most of the day. The heaviest rain is likely to fall Sunday morning with many spots receiving over 1″ by Monday morning. Then another round of rain possible later on Tuesday into Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, SC

