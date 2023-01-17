Read full article on original website
live5news.com
No. 18 College of Charleston takes over in 2nd half, wins 19th straight
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and No. 18 Charleston won its 19th straight with a 69-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night. The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the...
live5news.com
Pember scores 20 as UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 20 points and UNC Asheville beat Charleston Southern 73-63 on Wednesday night. Pember added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Caleb Burgess recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.
live5news.com
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25-minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles the...
live5news.com
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top high school football coaches in the Lowcountry is out of a job. After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad has resigned as the head coach at Fort Dorchester. No reason was given for the resignation which was confirmed by Dorchester District 2 on Wednesday...
live5news.com
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the state behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach. Similar to a driving range, Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex with a high-tech golf game but includes a point system, food and drinks.
live5news.com
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief lockdown of the base Friday afternoon. Officials say the base was placed on a lockdown at 12:10 p.m. after an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center led to one person threatening another with a firearm.
live5news.com
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
live5news.com
Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount of tax credits meant to help build affordable housing in South Carolina. Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson said the city is getting behind the effort because...
live5news.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial next week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home. First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.
live5news.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”
live5news.com
Facility to add gates at main entrances after hit and run, Live 5 investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes are coming to a state-run facility after one of its residents was able to escape and was then struck by a car. Documents show that the Coastal Regional Center approved a $49,950 purchase to build gates at its two front entrances off of Miles Jamison Road.
live5news.com
Troopers: Juvenile on bicycle hit by car on Nexton Pkwy near Cane Bay Blvd
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a young person on a bicycle and a car in Summerville. Troopers say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The person on the bike was traveling north across Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard when they were struck by a westbound car.
live5news.com
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
live5news.com
North Charleston holding public hearing on redistricting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to city council districts. The Committee of the Whole will hear the public comments on the proposed changes that reflect changes in demographics and population during the 2020 census. The council...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
live5news.com
Family, friends remember longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Lowcountry native Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known politician who led the push to secure funding for the bridge between Charleston and Mount Pleasant that bears his name, was laid to rest Friday. Ravenel died Monday at the age of 95. Mourners gathered at the French Huguenot...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather to impact weekend plans!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as we track the potential for a very wet end to the weekend. Meanwhile, clouds will start to increase tonight and the sky will turn cloudy by Saturday afternoon but we should stay dry. Saturday will be a chillier day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. There is a small chance of rain by Saturday evening with rain becoming likely overnight and early Sunday morning. Off and on rain is likely Sunday with some rain heavy at times. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. No flooding is anticipated. Temperatures will warm slightly into the 60s on Sunday. Rain will exit Sunday night with dry weather returning for early next week.
live5news.com
Charleston Library community fridge program receives additional funding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has received a $10,000 grant for its Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program. The program distributes free fruits and vegetables at select libraries in areas of higher food insecurity and need, located at the Otranto Road Library, the Hollywood Library and John L. Dart Library, which is currently closed for renovations.
