Pember scores 20 as UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 20 points and UNC Asheville beat Charleston Southern 73-63 on Wednesday night. Pember added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Caleb Burgess recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25-minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles the...
Topgolf opens first Lowcountry location in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf is opening its first Lowcountry location Friday, making this location the third in the state behind Greenville and Myrtle Beach. Similar to a driving range, Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex with a high-tech golf game but includes a point system, food and drinks.
Altercation leads to brief lockdown at Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Joint Base Charleston say an altercation between two people led to a brief lockdown of the base Friday afternoon. Officials say the base was placed on a lockdown at 12:10 p.m. after an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center led to one person threatening another with a firearm.
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial next week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home. First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”
Troopers: Juvenile on bicycle hit by car on Nexton Pkwy near Cane Bay Blvd

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a young person on a bicycle and a car in Summerville. Troopers say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The person on the bike was traveling north across Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard when they were struck by a westbound car.
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
North Charleston holding public hearing on redistricting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to city council districts. The Committee of the Whole will hear the public comments on the proposed changes that reflect changes in demographics and population during the 2020 census. The council...
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather to impact weekend plans!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as we track the potential for a very wet end to the weekend. Meanwhile, clouds will start to increase tonight and the sky will turn cloudy by Saturday afternoon but we should stay dry. Saturday will be a chillier day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. There is a small chance of rain by Saturday evening with rain becoming likely overnight and early Sunday morning. Off and on rain is likely Sunday with some rain heavy at times. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely. No flooding is anticipated. Temperatures will warm slightly into the 60s on Sunday. Rain will exit Sunday night with dry weather returning for early next week.
Charleston Library community fridge program receives additional funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has received a $10,000 grant for its Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program. The program distributes free fruits and vegetables at select libraries in areas of higher food insecurity and need, located at the Otranto Road Library, the Hollywood Library and John L. Dart Library, which is currently closed for renovations.
