2 people shot, including teenager, in the Bronx
A teenage boy was shot one time in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Two home invasion suspects entered an apartment near the intersection of West 184th Street and Wadsworth Avenue while the 29-year-old occupant was inside. Police said the resident was about to leave when the two men forced their way into the apartment. Once inside, they grabbed kitchen knives and clothing before fleeing. The resident was not injured. The incident took place on December 26th, but the NYPD released photos of the suspects today. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA The post Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx
New York, MY – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and now police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Monday, January 16, at approximately 1700 hours, leaving her residence located at 1478 Beach Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The missing is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ in height, approximately 115 lbs in weight, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. The missing was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.” Police are The post 14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 47th Precinct are investigating the shooting death of Nicholas Lewis, 21. Lewis was shot near his Pratt Avenue home at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday. Police officers arrived to find the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at the scene before being transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made at this time. No suspects have been identified. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman’s head smashed against NYC subway train doors by perp
NEW YORK, NY – A 22-year-old woman riding inside the southbound L train in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn was attacked by an unknown male on December 30th. Today, the NYPD released photos of the suspect and announced they are still seeking his identity. According to police, the black male suspect approached the woman and without provocation, grabbed her head and pushed her against the train doors. The suspect fled the scene and police are now asking the public to help identify him. The post Woman’s head smashed against NYC subway train doors by perp appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
20-year-old beaten and robbed inside Chelsea housing authority building
NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old man was beaten and robbed inside the lobby of the New York City Housing Authority’s Fulton Houses on January 2nd. Today, police released photos of the suspects wanted in that incident. At around 3:20 pm, the victim was approached by two male subjects who began kicking and punching him in the head. They removed his cellphone and fanny pack containing cash and fled the scene. “The individuals were last seen fleeing westbound on West 19 Street on foot,” the NYPD said. The man was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue and was recovering in The post 20-year-old beaten and robbed inside Chelsea housing authority building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD says two scooter-bound purse snatchers targeting elderly women in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD has identified the same scooter-bound suspects in at least two assault and robbery incidents targeting the elderly in Manhattan. The first incident happened on January 2nd at around 10:30 pm. The suspects targeted an 85-year-old woman on West 34th Street heading toward 8th Avenue. They approached her from behind and snatched her purse while passing by on their scooters. The woman was treated for minor injuries at Lenox Hill Healthplex. On January 14th, the suspects struck again; this time, the victim was a 76-year-old woman in the area of 6th Street and Avenue A. The post NYPD says two scooter-bound purse snatchers targeting elderly women in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife-wielding suspects robbing cellphones in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department have identified two suspects in a robbery pattern targeting people with cell phones. According to the NYPD, two cases have been reported and police believe both incidents were carried out by the same suspects. On Friday, January 6, at approximately 3 pm, a 16-year-old male victim was walking in front of 3 Sherlock Place when he was approached by two unknown individuals. Both individuals displayed knives and demanded that the victim give them his phone. “When the victim refused, one of the individuals swung at the victim with The post Knife-wielding suspects robbing cellphones in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old man suffered serious burns to his face after an unknown suspect threw a cup of hot coffee at him inside the vestibule area of Chase Bank, located at 615 8th Avenue. According to police, on Thursday, at around 3:40 am, officers responded to an assault call in Midtown Manhattan. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with burns to the right side of his face, neck, and shoulder. He was transported to New York Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. Police sad the suspect entered the vestibule area of The post Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied. Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side. According to police,...
74-year-old woman found dead inside Upper West Side apartment had arms, feet bound
NEW YORK, NY – A woman was found dead inside her Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan on Wednesday. The building sits less than a block from the NYPD’s 20th Precinct headquarters. When police officers arrived at the home of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, she was found unresponsive with her hands and feet tied. There were no other signs of trauma, according to police. Today the NYPD announced a homicide investigation into her death. At this time, police have not released any further information in this case. The post 74-year-old woman found dead inside Upper West Side apartment had arms, feet bound appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating $2 million Brooklyn jewelry store smash and grab
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn jewelry store was robbed of $2 million in gems and jewelry last week, and a 57-year-old worker was threatened. Today, police released video surveillance footage of the January 8th smash and grab robbery at Facets Jewelry Store in Park Slope. According to police, the suspects entered the store located at 99 7th Avenue and began smashing display cases full of jewelry. Two of the suspects robbed the store, while a third held the door open and acted as a lookout. After being in the store for under one minute, the suspects made off with The post Police investigating $2 million Brooklyn jewelry store smash and grab appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway
An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said. The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said. The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon.
Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem
NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old male juvenile have been arrested and charged for the assault and robbery of a 16-year-old boy in Harlem. 18-year-old Dijon Sellers and his 14-year-old accomplice were charged with robbery and gang assault on Wednesday. Police said the attack was gang-related. A 16-year-old male victim was beaten and robbed by a group of individuals in Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Police investigating the attack said the boy was standing outside McDonald’s at 3543 Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The suspects punched and kicked the teen multiple times until he The post Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly stabbing started with argument over cigarette in Manhattan: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A request for a cigarette ended with a man being stabbed to death, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday. John Wright, 35, allegedly chased, beat and fatally stabbed Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, Bragg said. He was arrested two weeks later in the Bronx. Wright was charged in a New York […]
Two teens stabbed by multiple suspects in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a brutal stabbing incident that ended with two teens being rushed to local hospitals for treatment on Tuesday. The suspects wanted in connection with this attack are estimated to be between 14 and 17 years of age. According to the New York City Police Department, officers arrived at the scene located on the corner of 34th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard at around 9:10 am. When they arrived, police found two 17-year-old male victims. One victim had multiple stab wounds across the body. The second victim, also a 17-year-old The post Two teens stabbed by multiple suspects in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn CBD vape store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – High Cloud Exotics, a vape and CBD shop located at 390 Broadway in Brooklyn, was robbed at gunpoint on Monday. Police are now searching for the suspect wanted in that robbery. At around 11:45 pm, the suspect entered the store with an accomplice and displayed a silver handgun to employees while demanding cash. The two men stole $2,000 from the cash register and led with an additional $700 worth of products. On their way out of the store, the men grabbed a victim’s cell phone and wallet. They fled westbound on Division Avenue in black vehicle. The post Brooklyn CBD vape store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Canarsie. Police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to a shots fired call in the area of 741 East 83rd Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso,” the NYPD said. The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made. The post 40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
