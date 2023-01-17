Read full article on original website
New York City police recover body of missing 13-year-old girl washed up on shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on Monday, as a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
13-year-old girl found dead on NYC park's shoreline
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found on the shoreline at Brooklyn Bridge Park Monday, cops said. A passerby made the shocking discovery and found the girl facedown around 8:25 a.m. on the shore near the historic Fulton Ferry Landing pier, not far from Furman Street, according to police. Investigators believe the girl washed up there, cops said. Her name was not released as her family hadn’t yet been notified. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Woman shoots man, 71, during attempted robbery in NYC home: cops
A 71-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at his Brooklyn home Sunday, cops said. The victim was inside his residence on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. when two women knocked at his door, authorities said. The man — who claimed he did not know the women — opened the door, police said. The duo then asked the senior to lend them money and repeatedly demanded he fork over the dough, cops said. When the victim said he didn’t have it, one of the women shot him in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The two suspects fled in a black sedan and no arrests have been made.
NYPD cop shot in the Bronx, 16-year-old arrested
An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in his police car in the Bronx early Tuesday – and an armed 16-year-old boy was busted nearby as the injured cop’s partner rushed him to the hospital, authorities said. The cop – identified by police sources as Officer Paul Lee, a member of the 48th Precinct’s public safety team – was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle when he and his team spotted two men at the southwest corner of East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue and pulled up to them, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters. The duo started to run...
21-year-old shot dead outside Bronx home
A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Nicholas Lewis was shot once in the chest in the back of his Pratt Avenue house in the Eastchester section of the borough just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Emergency responders rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A man was seen consoling a girl outside the home in the aftermath of the shooting. The shooter remains at large.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
Group beats boy unconscious for his sneakers outside Manhattan McDonald's
A boy was beaten unconscious outside an Upper Manhattan McDonald’s by a group of people who stole his Air Jordan sneakers, police said.
Mom was home when 17-year-old jumped from UES building: sources
Heart-wrenching new details emerged Monday about the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who jumped from her family’s luxury Manhattan high-rise — including how her horrified mom was home at the time, according to police sources. The teenager, who hasn’t been publicly identified by authorities, was in the eighth-floor Upper East Side apartment with her mom and her aunt shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday when she leaped to her death, the sources said. “The mom’s inside the apartment with her sister when she hears a loud thud,” a law enforcement source said. “She looked out the fire escape window and saw her...
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Two men found dead under suspicious circumstances in NYC, cops say
Two men were found dead in Brooklyn and Queens Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances – one in bed covered in blood and the other in a parked vehicle, cops said. A 53-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in a vehicle at 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 10:20 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man, also 53, was found around 11 a.m. in his bed “in a pool of blood” inside 706 Hinsdale Street in East New York, according to police. There were no signs of trauma to the body, cops said. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death in each case. Police were investigating.
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
Police search for woman who snatched Brooklyn commuter's purse, punched her in face
Police are searching for a woman who punched a 26-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station after robbing her last month. The attacker approached the woman on a southbound F train and snatched her purse around 10:35 p.m., according to officials.
Goshen shooting – Horror details emerge as six found shot dead at home including six-month-old baby
SIX people, including a six-month-old baby, have been killed in what police suspect to be a gang and drug-related shooting. Police responded to several 911 calls about a possible active shooter at 3.38am on Monday at a home in Goshen, California, about 36 miles south of Fresno. Witnesses initially called...
Woman injured, boy critical in apparent domestic stabbing in NJ
An 11-year-old boy was critically injured and a woman was hurt in an apparent domestic stabbing Sunday in Jersey City, city officials said.
3 women shot at Queens memorial for murder victim
Three women were shot in the Rockaways on Tuesday night while attending a memorial for a murder victim, police said. A shooter opened fire around 9 p.m. during a gathering at Central Avenue and Bayport Place in Far Rockaway.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
