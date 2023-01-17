Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Bronx. She was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home on Metropolitan Oval. 15-year-old Leena Howe hasn’t been seen since approximately 8 am on Wednesday after leaving her residence. She is described as being a female Black, approximately 5’8″ tall, 115lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a beige vest. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 15-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Staten Island raid nets 9 guns, hundreds of bullets, silencers, scopes; man, 42, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they confiscated a stash of assault-style weapons and other guns from a 42-year-old man on the North Shore of Staten Island. Adam Simmons was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Field Intelligence officers (FIO) at the suspect’s home on Delafield Place in Livingston on Jan. 12 around 5 p.m. as part of a continuing investigation, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old man suffered serious burns to his face after an unknown suspect threw a cup of hot coffee at him inside the vestibule area of Chase Bank, located at 615 8th Avenue. According to police, on Thursday, at around 3:40 am, officers responded to an assault call in Midtown Manhattan. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with burns to the right side of his face, neck, and shoulder. He was transported to New York Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. Police sad the suspect entered the vestibule area of The post Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘It was repulsive to watch!’ Judge slams driver’s behavior after crash that left Staten Island businesswoman paralyzed.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two years after a devastating crash that left former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone paralyzed from the neck down, the man behind the wheel that night has been sentenced to prison. Robert Mustari, 50, of Midland Beach, appeared Thursday in state Supreme Court, St....
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied. Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side. According to police,...
Woman, 74, found dead with hands, feet tied in Upper West Side apartment: 'It's unbelievable'
A 74-year-old woman was found bound and killed in her Upper West Side apartment this week, police said Friday.
20-year-old beaten and robbed inside Chelsea housing authority building
NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old man was beaten and robbed inside the lobby of the New York City Housing Authority’s Fulton Houses on January 2nd. Today, police released photos of the suspects wanted in that incident. At around 3:20 pm, the victim was approached by two male subjects who began kicking and punching him in the head. They removed his cellphone and fanny pack containing cash and fled the scene. “The individuals were last seen fleeing westbound on West 19 Street on foot,” the NYPD said. The man was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue and was recovering in The post 20-year-old beaten and robbed inside Chelsea housing authority building appeared first on Shore News Network.
74-year-old woman found dead inside Upper West Side apartment had arms, feet bound
NEW YORK, NY – A woman was found dead inside her Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan on Wednesday. The building sits less than a block from the NYPD’s 20th Precinct headquarters. When police officers arrived at the home of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, she was found unresponsive with her hands and feet tied. There were no other signs of trauma, according to police. Today the NYPD announced a homicide investigation into her death. At this time, police have not released any further information in this case. The post 74-year-old woman found dead inside Upper West Side apartment had arms, feet bound appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Two home invasion suspects entered an apartment near the intersection of West 184th Street and Wadsworth Avenue while the 29-year-old occupant was inside. Police said the resident was about to leave when the two men forced their way into the apartment. Once inside, they grabbed kitchen knives and clothing before fleeing. The resident was not injured. The incident took place on December 26th, but the NYPD released photos of the suspects today. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA The post Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx
New York, MY – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and now police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Monday, January 16, at approximately 1700 hours, leaving her residence located at 1478 Beach Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The missing is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ in height, approximately 115 lbs in weight, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. The missing was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.” Police are The post 14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Teen shot, another arrested in shooting outside Eagle Academy
A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of Eagle Academy Thursday night after a basketball game in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says the shooting occurred on Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue at around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to treatment in stable condition.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Police investigating $2 million Brooklyn jewelry store smash and grab
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn jewelry store was robbed of $2 million in gems and jewelry last week, and a 57-year-old worker was threatened. Today, police released video surveillance footage of the January 8th smash and grab robbery at Facets Jewelry Store in Park Slope. According to police, the suspects entered the store located at 99 7th Avenue and began smashing display cases full of jewelry. Two of the suspects robbed the store, while a third held the door open and acted as a lookout. After being in the store for under one minute, the suspects made off with The post Police investigating $2 million Brooklyn jewelry store smash and grab appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
NYPD says two scooter-bound purse snatchers targeting elderly women in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD has identified the same scooter-bound suspects in at least two assault and robbery incidents targeting the elderly in Manhattan. The first incident happened on January 2nd at around 10:30 pm. The suspects targeted an 85-year-old woman on West 34th Street heading toward 8th Avenue. They approached her from behind and snatched her purse while passing by on their scooters. The woman was treated for minor injuries at Lenox Hill Healthplex. On January 14th, the suspects struck again; this time, the victim was a 76-year-old woman in the area of 6th Street and Avenue A. The post NYPD says two scooter-bound purse snatchers targeting elderly women in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman’s head smashed against NYC subway train doors by perp
NEW YORK, NY – A 22-year-old woman riding inside the southbound L train in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn was attacked by an unknown male on December 30th. Today, the NYPD released photos of the suspect and announced they are still seeking his identity. According to police, the black male suspect approached the woman and without provocation, grabbed her head and pushed her against the train doors. The suspect fled the scene and police are now asking the public to help identify him. The post Woman’s head smashed against NYC subway train doors by perp appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Teen Girl Found Dead Near East River in Brooklyn, Police Say
A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Shore News Network
124K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1