NEW YORK, NY – Two home invasion suspects entered an apartment near the intersection of West 184th Street and Wadsworth Avenue while the 29-year-old occupant was inside. Police said the resident was about to leave when the two men forced their way into the apartment. Once inside, they grabbed kitchen knives and clothing before fleeing. The resident was not injured. The incident took place on December 26th, but the NYPD released photos of the suspects today. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA The post Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO