NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The...
