University of Arkansas
Faculty Can Celebrate and Recognize Their Faculty Mentors
To celebrate and recognize our outstanding faculty mentors, the Office for Faculty Affairs calls on non-tenure track, pre-tenure and mid-career faculty members to nominate a faculty mentor to be honored as an outstanding mentor. Nominations are accepted online throughout the year. Nominations received by March 15 will be reviewed by...
University of Arkansas
Accessing Resources You Need for Online Degree Programs
A graduate of an online degree program celebrates at a pre-commencement reception hosted by Global Campus. Students who study online at the University of Arkansas take classes online, of course, and they meet with their faculty members and academic advisers in an online setting. But they also conduct research online,...
University of Arkansas
Kate Mamiseishvili Named Dean of College of Education and Health Professions
Kate Mamiseishvili will be named the dean of the College of Education and Health Professions at the U of A, effective Feb 1. Mamiseishvili has served as the interim dean of the college for the past seven months. "I am honored to be officially named dean of the College of...
University of Arkansas
Honors College Names Gill Director of Communications
Shelby Gill, an Honors College alumna, seasoned writer and communications professional, was named director of communications for the Honors College at the University of Arkansas, effective Jan. 9. In her new role, Gill will lead the college’s marketing communications, media relations, social media, editorial, digital strategy and visual identity supporting...
University of Arkansas
GORP Launches Third Cohort with Six Startups
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The third cohort of the U of A Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will feature six companies — five focused on cycling and one geared toward mountain climbing — that reflect a multifaceted approach to launching a business. GORP is the flagship business incubation...
University of Arkansas
Hicks Selected as Treasurer for Arkansas Chapter of Academic Language Therapy Association
Stephanie Hicks, clinical instructor for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, has been elected by professional peers to serve as treasurer on the 2023-2025 board for the Academic Language Therapy Association-Arkansas. The association is made up of therapists and practitioners dedicated to providing rigorous evidence-based multisensory structured language education (MSLE) therapy to individuals with dyslexia.
University of Arkansas
Apply for an On-Campus Leadership Position
Are you interested in an on-campus leadership position? If so, look no further! The office of New Student and Family Programs is hiring students for paid leadership positions for the 2023-24 academic year. We have a variety of positions available that will provide you with a range of experiences. Whether you're interested in event planning, marketing, outdoor adventures or mentorship, we've got something for you! You can find more information on each position below, or you can check out our website.
University of Arkansas
Walton M.B.A. Info Session Thursday
Join the Walton M.B.A. Programs Office for an information session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Willard J. Walker Hall, room 501. All majors are welcome to attend to learn about the accelerated and full-time Walton M.B.A. programs and hear from current students. The priority application deadline is Feb. 15.
University of Arkansas
17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium
The 17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium will be hosted at the U of A campus on Saturday, Feb. 4. This year's theme is Interprofessional Perspectives on Lower Extremity Rehabilitation. Come learn from experts in the field about evidence-based strategies for lower extremity rehabilitation. This symposium will include didactic lectures and interactive labs.
University of Arkansas
Fulbright College Scholarship Application Process Begins for 2023-24 Academic Year
The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the U of A is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarship applications and descriptions are available on the college's website. The college manages the application process for several general college scholarships, as well as the J.W. and Elizabeth W....
University of Arkansas
Fay Jones School Faculty-Led Projects Net 2022 'Architect's Newspaper' Best of Design Awards
Several Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design faculty and their projects were recognized in the 2022 AN Best of Design Awards. The annual competition is sponsored by The Architect's Newspaper. The honored projects were designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects, the professional architecture practice of U of A professor Marlon...
University of Arkansas
Hill Records Seeks Additional Student Officers
Hill Records, the U of A's student-run record label, is accepting applications for new student officer positions for the Spring 2023 semester. The label is seeking diligent and passionate students to fill four available positions in the areas of operations, photography/videography, website design and streaming promotion. All students regardless of academic background or music industry experience are encouraged to apply if interested.
University of Arkansas
Division of Agriculture, Bumpers College Recognize Extension, Research, Teaching Excellence
The U of A System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences on Friday recognized excellence in the three land-grant disciplines of extension, research and teaching at their annual Agriculture Awards ceremony. The recognitions were presented by Deacue Fields, vice president-agriculture for the...
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Airplane Manufacturer Offers Job Interviews for U of A Course Completion
A general aviation airplane manufacturer in Bentonville is offering guaranteed job interviews to people who complete a course in aerospace composite manufacturing offered by the Professional and Workforce Development Division of the U of A Global Campus. The course was developed with input from industry experts as part of the...
University of Arkansas
The CORD Invites Students to Attend the CORDiversary Celebration Jan. 27
To celebrate the first anniversary of the Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence's grand opening, CORD staff members are hosting the CORDiversary celebration on Jan. 27. Students are invited to stop by The CORD throughout the day to take part in fun events, giveaways and food. Onsite and remote events are...
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Biosciences Institute Grant Supplements
The U of A and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences wish to announce an intention to hold a special request for supplement proposals to existing Arkansas Bioscience Institute awards. This one-time funding is intended to increase collaboration between the two campuses. Funding from ABI has the following research foci:
University of Arkansas
Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring the KATV Collection"
The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences kicks off the new semester with an encore performance of Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring The KATV Collection" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Step into Arkansas' past with the Pryor Center's Randy Dixon and KUAF's Kyle Kellams as they revisit some of their favorite Pryor Center Profiles radio segments and share the historical footage.
University of Arkansas
Mullins Library Services Move as Renovation Begins
Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project has begun. With Levels 1 and 2 closed, resources and services have moved to Levels 3 and 4. Level 3 is a quiet floor and currently holds the Special Collections Reading Room (MULN 329), the Faculty and Graduate Student Reading Room (MULN 333) and several study rooms that are reservable online.
University of Arkansas
Pat Turner's Retirement Celebration Jan. 25
After 24 years of service to the university, Pat Turner of the U of A Division of Research and Innovation will officially be retiring on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Turner joined the U of A in 1998 as part of the NSF EPSCoR program and moved into Research and Sponsored Programs the next year. As a grants specialist, she worked with faculty to facilitate their proposal submissions and ensure adherence to agency guidelines.
University of Arkansas
Programs Allocations Board to Meet About Spring Supplemental Round Feb. 8
The Programs Allocations Board will meet to discuss the allocation of the supplemental student activities fee at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Union 508 Sue E. meeting room. This meeting is open to all students, faculty and staff who are interested in observing how the fee is allocated. However, only current members of the board may propose budgets.
