ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Arkansas

Faculty Can Celebrate and Recognize Their Faculty Mentors

To celebrate and recognize our outstanding faculty mentors, the Office for Faculty Affairs calls on non-tenure track, pre-tenure and mid-career faculty members to nominate a faculty mentor to be honored as an outstanding mentor. Nominations are accepted online throughout the year. Nominations received by March 15 will be reviewed by...
University of Arkansas

Accessing Resources You Need for Online Degree Programs

A graduate of an online degree program celebrates at a pre-commencement reception hosted by Global Campus. Students who study online at the University of Arkansas take classes online, of course, and they meet with their faculty members and academic advisers in an online setting. But they also conduct research online,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Honors College Names Gill Director of Communications

Shelby Gill, an Honors College alumna, seasoned writer and communications professional, was named director of communications for the Honors College at the University of Arkansas, effective Jan. 9. In her new role, Gill will lead the college’s marketing communications, media relations, social media, editorial, digital strategy and visual identity supporting...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

GORP Launches Third Cohort with Six Startups

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The third cohort of the U of A Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will feature six companies — five focused on cycling and one geared toward mountain climbing — that reflect a multifaceted approach to launching a business. GORP is the flagship business incubation...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Hicks Selected as Treasurer for Arkansas Chapter of Academic Language Therapy Association

Stephanie Hicks, clinical instructor for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, has been elected by professional peers to serve as treasurer on the 2023-2025 board for the Academic Language Therapy Association-Arkansas. The association is made up of therapists and practitioners dedicated to providing rigorous evidence-based multisensory structured language education (MSLE) therapy to individuals with dyslexia.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Apply for an On-Campus Leadership Position

Are you interested in an on-campus leadership position? If so, look no further! The office of New Student and Family Programs is hiring students for paid leadership positions for the 2023-24 academic year. We have a variety of positions available that will provide you with a range of experiences. Whether you're interested in event planning, marketing, outdoor adventures or mentorship, we've got something for you! You can find more information on each position below, or you can check out our website.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Walton M.B.A. Info Session Thursday

Join the Walton M.B.A. Programs Office for an information session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Willard J. Walker Hall, room 501. All majors are welcome to attend to learn about the accelerated and full-time Walton M.B.A. programs and hear from current students. The priority application deadline is Feb. 15.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium

The 17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium will be hosted at the U of A campus on Saturday, Feb. 4. This year's theme is Interprofessional Perspectives on Lower Extremity Rehabilitation. Come learn from experts in the field about evidence-based strategies for lower extremity rehabilitation. This symposium will include didactic lectures and interactive labs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Fulbright College Scholarship Application Process Begins for 2023-24 Academic Year

The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the U of A is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarship applications and descriptions are available on the college's website. The college manages the application process for several general college scholarships, as well as the J.W. and Elizabeth W....
University of Arkansas

Hill Records Seeks Additional Student Officers

Hill Records, the U of A's student-run record label, is accepting applications for new student officer positions for the Spring 2023 semester. The label is seeking diligent and passionate students to fill four available positions in the areas of operations, photography/videography, website design and streaming promotion. All students regardless of academic background or music industry experience are encouraged to apply if interested.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Division of Agriculture, Bumpers College Recognize Extension, Research, Teaching Excellence

The U of A System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences on Friday recognized excellence in the three land-grant disciplines of extension, research and teaching at their annual Agriculture Awards ceremony. The recognitions were presented by Deacue Fields, vice president-agriculture for the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

The CORD Invites Students to Attend the CORDiversary Celebration Jan. 27

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence's grand opening, CORD staff members are hosting the CORDiversary celebration on Jan. 27. Students are invited to stop by The CORD throughout the day to take part in fun events, giveaways and food. Onsite and remote events are...
University of Arkansas

Arkansas Biosciences Institute Grant Supplements

The U of A and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences wish to announce an intention to hold a special request for supplement proposals to existing Arkansas Bioscience Institute awards. This one-time funding is intended to increase collaboration between the two campuses. Funding from ABI has the following research foci:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring the KATV Collection"

The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences kicks off the new semester with an encore performance of Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring The KATV Collection" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Step into Arkansas' past with the Pryor Center's Randy Dixon and KUAF's Kyle Kellams as they revisit some of their favorite Pryor Center Profiles radio segments and share the historical footage.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Mullins Library Services Move as Renovation Begins

Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project has begun. With Levels 1 and 2 closed, resources and services have moved to Levels 3 and 4. Level 3 is a quiet floor and currently holds the Special Collections Reading Room (MULN 329), the Faculty and Graduate Student Reading Room (MULN 333) and several study rooms that are reservable online.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Pat Turner's Retirement Celebration Jan. 25

After 24 years of service to the university, Pat Turner of the U of A Division of Research and Innovation will officially be retiring on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Turner joined the U of A in 1998 as part of the NSF EPSCoR program and moved into Research and Sponsored Programs the next year. As a grants specialist, she worked with faculty to facilitate their proposal submissions and ensure adherence to agency guidelines.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Programs Allocations Board to Meet About Spring Supplemental Round Feb. 8

The Programs Allocations Board will meet to discuss the allocation of the supplemental student activities fee at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Union 508 Sue E. meeting room. This meeting is open to all students, faculty and staff who are interested in observing how the fee is allocated. However, only current members of the board may propose budgets.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy