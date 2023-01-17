ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Dare To Try: What Kind Of Peeps Have A Texas Spin To Them?

Peeps have always been a candy that some love, and some despise. Some can't wait for the holiday to get their yearly intake of them. Others look at disgust of the little birds and wonder how one eats them. Regardless of your stance on them, they certainly have stood the...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX
US105

Oh YUCK: Remember To Check Expiration Dates On Products In Texas!

We've all been at the point in our lives where one certain food item will just hit that spot. Whether it be a food or a drink, all of us have that one item that is sure to either make us feel better or able to hold us over until we get a proper meal. And we always have a way to get our favorite food item don't we?
TEXAS STATE
US105

Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train

I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Walmart VS. H-E-B: Which Grocery Store is Better?

Then, 5 is H-E-B. When it comes to affordability, H-E-B was #2, behind Walmart. H-E-B also was tops in the following categories: service and friendly staff, store organization, meat, produce, prepared meals, seafood, and healthy prepared foods. H-E-B is no newcomer to awards. Last summer, the H-E-B pharmacy was ranked...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Coyotes are Displaying Some Alarming Behavior in Texas Lately

One thing about Texas is we are probably one of the most unpredictable states that I’ve ever lived in. You just never know what this huge, wonderful state is going to throw at you - good or bad. According to Fox26 Houston, another wild occurrence has happened. Furry friends are beginning to show their faces all over the city of Houston, Texas. When I say furry friends, I’m not talking about cute little puppies, I’m talking about wild coyotes. That’s right - rip your face off like bubblegum coyotes.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

The Biggest Forest In Texas Is Tiny Compared To Others In America

Texas has 4 national forests within it. The biggest one covers over 163,000 acres but is nowhere near the biggest forest in the United States of America. Sam Houston Forest covers 163,037 acres and spreads over 3 counties, Montgomery, Walker, and San Jacinto. There are also quite a few private land holdings within Sam Houston forest.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Texas Man Tries To Take Anti-Tank Rifle on Flight Out of San Antonio

If you travel a lot, there are probably many times you have forgotten that you have certain things in your luggage. Heck, some people even forget that they have their firearms stowed away and then try to get on an airplane. But this dude in San Antonio takes the cake. He tried to bring an anti-tank rifle on board with him. What?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy