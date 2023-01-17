Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
U of A to Host 2023 Black Music Symposium, "Lest Our Feet Stray," Feb. 1-5
The U of A Department of Music will host its highly anticipated annual Black Music Symposium Feb. 1-5, which is dedicated to educating and exploring the music contributions of Black Americans. "This year's theme, 'Lest Our Feet Stray,' aims to invoke a spirit of remembrance of Black music genres that...
University of Arkansas
Hicks Selected as Treasurer for Arkansas Chapter of Academic Language Therapy Association
Stephanie Hicks, clinical instructor for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, has been elected by professional peers to serve as treasurer on the 2023-2025 board for the Academic Language Therapy Association-Arkansas. The association is made up of therapists and practitioners dedicated to providing rigorous evidence-based multisensory structured language education (MSLE) therapy to individuals with dyslexia.
University of Arkansas
Walton M.B.A. Info Session Thursday
Join the Walton M.B.A. Programs Office for an information session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Willard J. Walker Hall, room 501. All majors are welcome to attend to learn about the accelerated and full-time Walton M.B.A. programs and hear from current students. The priority application deadline is Feb. 15.
University of Arkansas
RSVP for Lavender EIG Luncheon Wednesday, Jan. 25
Are you interested in learning more about the Lavender Employee Impact Group? Do you have ideas for future events, learnings and engagements? Join the Lavender Employee Impact Group for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25! We would love to connect with you and hear your ideas for future programming and events.
University of Arkansas
Graduate Professional Student Congress Thanks Sponsors, Donors, Volunteers of Grocery Giveaway
On Dec. 2, 2022, the U of A Graduate Professional Student Congress's first-ever Graduate and Professional Student Grocery Giveaway distributed 125 food boxes, turkeys, toiletries and necessities bags!. Special thanks to GPSC's amazing leaders and members: BGSA President Allan Braziel Hatch and the UARK Black Graduate Student Association; Nate Wallsjr,...
University of Arkansas
Programs Allocations Board to Meet About Spring Supplemental Round Feb. 8
The Programs Allocations Board will meet to discuss the allocation of the supplemental student activities fee at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Union 508 Sue E. meeting room. This meeting is open to all students, faculty and staff who are interested in observing how the fee is allocated. However, only current members of the board may propose budgets.
University of Arkansas
GORP Launches Third Cohort with Six Startups
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The third cohort of the U of A Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will feature six companies — five focused on cycling and one geared toward mountain climbing — that reflect a multifaceted approach to launching a business. GORP is the flagship business incubation...
University of Arkansas
Apply for an On-Campus Leadership Position
Are you interested in an on-campus leadership position? If so, look no further! The office of New Student and Family Programs is hiring students for paid leadership positions for the 2023-24 academic year. We have a variety of positions available that will provide you with a range of experiences. Whether you're interested in event planning, marketing, outdoor adventures or mentorship, we've got something for you! You can find more information on each position below, or you can check out our website.
University of Arkansas
Accessing Resources You Need for Online Degree Programs
A graduate of an online degree program celebrates at a pre-commencement reception hosted by Global Campus. Students who study online at the University of Arkansas take classes online, of course, and they meet with their faculty members and academic advisers in an online setting. But they also conduct research online,...
University of Arkansas
Mullins Library Services Move as Renovation Begins
Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project has begun. With Levels 1 and 2 closed, resources and services have moved to Levels 3 and 4. Level 3 is a quiet floor and currently holds the Special Collections Reading Room (MULN 329), the Faculty and Graduate Student Reading Room (MULN 333) and several study rooms that are reservable online.
University of Arkansas
Save the Date: Chancellor's Innovation and Collaboration Fund 2023
The Division of Research and Innovation is accepting applications for the next Chancellor's Innovation and Collaboration Fund. The submission deadline is set for March 31, with funds available by July 3. The Innovation and Collaboration Fund is one of four subsets of the Chancellor's Fund, which is designed to provide...
University of Arkansas
Full Circle Food Pantry Looking for Semester-Long Volunteers
The U of A's Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry is currently looking for student volunteers to staff the pantry for the Spring 2023 semester. Volunteer roles span from processing fresh food donations, tending the garden, processing data to helping with day-to-day processes. Candidates interested in this volunteer opportunity...
University of Arkansas
Fulbright College Scholarship Application Process Begins for 2023-24 Academic Year
The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the U of A is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarship applications and descriptions are available on the college's website. The college manages the application process for several general college scholarships, as well as the J.W. and Elizabeth W....
University of Arkansas
Kate Mamiseishvili Named Dean of College of Education and Health Professions
Kate Mamiseishvili will be named the dean of the College of Education and Health Professions at the U of A, effective Feb 1. Mamiseishvili has served as the interim dean of the college for the past seven months. "I am honored to be officially named dean of the College of...
University of Arkansas
Nominations for Annual Advising Awards Are Now Open
Every year, the Academic Advising Council recognizes the top advisors and faculty advisors here at the U of A. The applicants are nominated by their department, and the Academic Advising Council will select the top nominee in each category. There are four categories through the National Academic Advising Association: Outstanding...
University of Arkansas
International Students Sought for Online Study About Recent Mental Health Experiences
Are you an international student? Participate in two short surveys over the span of two weeks to help researchers understand relationships between mental health and cultural adjustment. You are eligible to participate in this study if you are at least 18 years of age and enrolled in an academic program at the U of A. Graduate and undergraduate students alike are welcome to enroll!
University of Arkansas
Hill Records Seeks Additional Student Officers
Hill Records, the U of A's student-run record label, is accepting applications for new student officer positions for the Spring 2023 semester. The label is seeking diligent and passionate students to fill four available positions in the areas of operations, photography/videography, website design and streaming promotion. All students regardless of academic background or music industry experience are encouraged to apply if interested.
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Biosciences Institute Grant Supplements
The U of A and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences wish to announce an intention to hold a special request for supplement proposals to existing Arkansas Bioscience Institute awards. This one-time funding is intended to increase collaboration between the two campuses. Funding from ABI has the following research foci:
University of Arkansas
Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring the KATV Collection"
The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences kicks off the new semester with an encore performance of Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring The KATV Collection" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Step into Arkansas' past with the Pryor Center's Randy Dixon and KUAF's Kyle Kellams as they revisit some of their favorite Pryor Center Profiles radio segments and share the historical footage.
University of Arkansas
New Year of New Recipes From Around the World
In search of some new dishes to expand your palette this year?. With the help of faculty, staff and students, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is releasing its second digital cookbook, Around The World In Thirty Recipes II: A Cookbook Exploring Different Cultures Through Food, on Monday, Jan. 23. The Division of DEI implores you to take a trip around the world through these recipes rich in culture to learn, understand and enjoy one of the most universal languages in the world — food.
