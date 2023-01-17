Read full article on original website
Faculty Can Celebrate and Recognize Their Faculty Mentors
To celebrate and recognize our outstanding faculty mentors, the Office for Faculty Affairs calls on non-tenure track, pre-tenure and mid-career faculty members to nominate a faculty mentor to be honored as an outstanding mentor. Nominations are accepted online throughout the year. Nominations received by March 15 will be reviewed by...
Fulbright College Scholarship Application Process Begins for 2023-24 Academic Year
The Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the U of A is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. Scholarship applications and descriptions are available on the college's website. The college manages the application process for several general college scholarships, as well as the J.W. and Elizabeth W....
Apply for an On-Campus Leadership Position
Are you interested in an on-campus leadership position? If so, look no further! The office of New Student and Family Programs is hiring students for paid leadership positions for the 2023-24 academic year. We have a variety of positions available that will provide you with a range of experiences. Whether you're interested in event planning, marketing, outdoor adventures or mentorship, we've got something for you! You can find more information on each position below, or you can check out our website.
Kate Mamiseishvili Named Dean of College of Education and Health Professions
Kate Mamiseishvili will be named the dean of the College of Education and Health Professions at the U of A, effective Feb 1. Mamiseishvili has served as the interim dean of the college for the past seven months. "I am honored to be officially named dean of the College of...
Hicks Selected as Treasurer for Arkansas Chapter of Academic Language Therapy Association
Stephanie Hicks, clinical instructor for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, has been elected by professional peers to serve as treasurer on the 2023-2025 board for the Academic Language Therapy Association-Arkansas. The association is made up of therapists and practitioners dedicated to providing rigorous evidence-based multisensory structured language education (MSLE) therapy to individuals with dyslexia.
The CORD Invites Students to Attend the CORDiversary Celebration Jan. 27
To celebrate the first anniversary of the Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence's grand opening, CORD staff members are hosting the CORDiversary celebration on Jan. 27. Students are invited to stop by The CORD throughout the day to take part in fun events, giveaways and food. Onsite and remote events are...
Accessing Resources You Need for Online Degree Programs
A graduate of an online degree program celebrates at a pre-commencement reception hosted by Global Campus. Students who study online at the University of Arkansas take classes online, of course, and they meet with their faculty members and academic advisers in an online setting. But they also conduct research online,...
Division of Agriculture, Bumpers College Recognize Extension, Research, Teaching Excellence
The U of A System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences on Friday recognized excellence in the three land-grant disciplines of extension, research and teaching at their annual Agriculture Awards ceremony. The recognitions were presented by Deacue Fields, vice president-agriculture for the...
Honors College Names Gill Director of Communications
Shelby Gill, an Honors College alumna, seasoned writer and communications professional, was named director of communications for the Honors College at the University of Arkansas, effective Jan. 9. In her new role, Gill will lead the college’s marketing communications, media relations, social media, editorial, digital strategy and visual identity supporting...
17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium
The 17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium will be hosted at the U of A campus on Saturday, Feb. 4. This year's theme is Interprofessional Perspectives on Lower Extremity Rehabilitation. Come learn from experts in the field about evidence-based strategies for lower extremity rehabilitation. This symposium will include didactic lectures and interactive labs.
Graduate Professional Student Congress Thanks Sponsors, Donors, Volunteers of Grocery Giveaway
On Dec. 2, 2022, the U of A Graduate Professional Student Congress's first-ever Graduate and Professional Student Grocery Giveaway distributed 125 food boxes, turkeys, toiletries and necessities bags!. Special thanks to GPSC's amazing leaders and members: BGSA President Allan Braziel Hatch and the UARK Black Graduate Student Association; Nate Wallsjr,...
Save the Date: Chancellor's Innovation and Collaboration Fund 2023
The Division of Research and Innovation is accepting applications for the next Chancellor's Innovation and Collaboration Fund. The submission deadline is set for March 31, with funds available by July 3. The Innovation and Collaboration Fund is one of four subsets of the Chancellor's Fund, which is designed to provide...
Nominations for Annual Advising Awards Are Now Open
Every year, the Academic Advising Council recognizes the top advisors and faculty advisors here at the U of A. The applicants are nominated by their department, and the Academic Advising Council will select the top nominee in each category. There are four categories through the National Academic Advising Association: Outstanding...
Hill Records Seeks Additional Student Officers
Hill Records, the U of A's student-run record label, is accepting applications for new student officer positions for the Spring 2023 semester. The label is seeking diligent and passionate students to fill four available positions in the areas of operations, photography/videography, website design and streaming promotion. All students regardless of academic background or music industry experience are encouraged to apply if interested.
GORP Launches Third Cohort with Six Startups
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The third cohort of the U of A Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will feature six companies — five focused on cycling and one geared toward mountain climbing — that reflect a multifaceted approach to launching a business. GORP is the flagship business incubation...
Arkansas Biosciences Institute Grant Supplements
The U of A and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences wish to announce an intention to hold a special request for supplement proposals to existing Arkansas Bioscience Institute awards. This one-time funding is intended to increase collaboration between the two campuses. Funding from ABI has the following research foci:
RSVP for Lavender EIG Luncheon Wednesday, Jan. 25
Are you interested in learning more about the Lavender Employee Impact Group? Do you have ideas for future events, learnings and engagements? Join the Lavender Employee Impact Group for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25! We would love to connect with you and hear your ideas for future programming and events.
Apply Today for Vice President Position of Graduate Professional Student Congress
Applications are currently open for the U of A's Graduate and Professional Student Congress' vice president. Please fill out and submit the application by Feb. 8, to be considered for the presidential appointment. For more information regarding the vice president position, please see GPSC's governing documents on the Graduate and...
U of A Speech and Debate Nationally Ranked
The U of A Speech and Debate Society is proud to announce their rankings from the fall semester of 2022. The team, which competed in four tournaments on the International Public Debate Association's circuit during the fall semester, is currently ranked:. Sixth in the country for the Scholastic Award (takes...
Fay Jones School Faculty-Led Projects Net 2022 'Architect's Newspaper' Best of Design Awards
Several Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design faculty and their projects were recognized in the 2022 AN Best of Design Awards. The annual competition is sponsored by The Architect's Newspaper. The honored projects were designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects, the professional architecture practice of U of A professor Marlon...
