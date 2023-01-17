Are you interested in an on-campus leadership position? If so, look no further! The office of New Student and Family Programs is hiring students for paid leadership positions for the 2023-24 academic year. We have a variety of positions available that will provide you with a range of experiences. Whether you're interested in event planning, marketing, outdoor adventures or mentorship, we've got something for you! You can find more information on each position below, or you can check out our website.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO