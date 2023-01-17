ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicks Selected as Treasurer for Arkansas Chapter of Academic Language Therapy Association

Stephanie Hicks, clinical instructor for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program, has been elected by professional peers to serve as treasurer on the 2023-2025 board for the Academic Language Therapy Association-Arkansas. The association is made up of therapists and practitioners dedicated to providing rigorous evidence-based multisensory structured language education (MSLE) therapy to individuals with dyslexia.
Nominations for Annual Advising Awards Are Now Open

Every year, the Academic Advising Council recognizes the top advisors and faculty advisors here at the U of A. The applicants are nominated by their department, and the Academic Advising Council will select the top nominee in each category. There are four categories through the National Academic Advising Association: Outstanding...
Faculty Can Celebrate and Recognize Their Faculty Mentors

To celebrate and recognize our outstanding faculty mentors, the Office for Faculty Affairs calls on non-tenure track, pre-tenure and mid-career faculty members to nominate a faculty mentor to be honored as an outstanding mentor. Nominations are accepted online throughout the year. Nominations received by March 15 will be reviewed by...
17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium

The 17th Annual Razorback Sports Medicine Symposium will be hosted at the U of A campus on Saturday, Feb. 4. This year's theme is Interprofessional Perspectives on Lower Extremity Rehabilitation. Come learn from experts in the field about evidence-based strategies for lower extremity rehabilitation. This symposium will include didactic lectures and interactive labs.
Division of Agriculture, Bumpers College Recognize Extension, Research, Teaching Excellence

The U of A System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences on Friday recognized excellence in the three land-grant disciplines of extension, research and teaching at their annual Agriculture Awards ceremony. The recognitions were presented by Deacue Fields, vice president-agriculture for the...
Walton M.B.A. Info Session Thursday

Join the Walton M.B.A. Programs Office for an information session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Willard J. Walker Hall, room 501. All majors are welcome to attend to learn about the accelerated and full-time Walton M.B.A. programs and hear from current students. The priority application deadline is Feb. 15.
Honors College Names Gill Director of Communications

Shelby Gill, an Honors College alumna, seasoned writer and communications professional, was named director of communications for the Honors College at the University of Arkansas, effective Jan. 9. In her new role, Gill will lead the college’s marketing communications, media relations, social media, editorial, digital strategy and visual identity supporting...
Arkansas Biosciences Institute Grant Supplements

The U of A and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences wish to announce an intention to hold a special request for supplement proposals to existing Arkansas Bioscience Institute awards. This one-time funding is intended to increase collaboration between the two campuses. Funding from ABI has the following research foci:
The CORD Invites Students to Attend the CORDiversary Celebration Jan. 27

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence's grand opening, CORD staff members are hosting the CORDiversary celebration on Jan. 27. Students are invited to stop by The CORD throughout the day to take part in fun events, giveaways and food. Onsite and remote events are...
Save the Date: Chancellor's Innovation and Collaboration Fund 2023

The Division of Research and Innovation is accepting applications for the next Chancellor's Innovation and Collaboration Fund. The submission deadline is set for March 31, with funds available by July 3. The Innovation and Collaboration Fund is one of four subsets of the Chancellor's Fund, which is designed to provide...
Libraries to Offer Free Citation Management Training Next Week

Beth Juhl, web services librarian, will offer two free, in-person training sessions next week on using the citation manager Zotero. All students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend, and registration is required. The first session will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and the second session will be...
Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring the KATV Collection"

The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences kicks off the new semester with an encore performance of Pryor Center Presents "Arkansas News History: Exploring The KATV Collection" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Step into Arkansas' past with the Pryor Center's Randy Dixon and KUAF's Kyle Kellams as they revisit some of their favorite Pryor Center Profiles radio segments and share the historical footage.
Programs Allocations Board to Meet About Spring Supplemental Round Feb. 8

The Programs Allocations Board will meet to discuss the allocation of the supplemental student activities fee at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Union 508 Sue E. meeting room. This meeting is open to all students, faculty and staff who are interested in observing how the fee is allocated. However, only current members of the board may propose budgets.
Mullins Library Services Move as Renovation Begins

Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project has begun. With Levels 1 and 2 closed, resources and services have moved to Levels 3 and 4. Level 3 is a quiet floor and currently holds the Special Collections Reading Room (MULN 329), the Faculty and Graduate Student Reading Room (MULN 333) and several study rooms that are reservable online.
International Students Sought for Online Study About Recent Mental Health Experiences

Are you an international student? Participate in two short surveys over the span of two weeks to help researchers understand relationships between mental health and cultural adjustment. You are eligible to participate in this study if you are at least 18 years of age and enrolled in an academic program at the U of A. Graduate and undergraduate students alike are welcome to enroll!
Hill Records Seeks Additional Student Officers

Hill Records, the U of A's student-run record label, is accepting applications for new student officer positions for the Spring 2023 semester. The label is seeking diligent and passionate students to fill four available positions in the areas of operations, photography/videography, website design and streaming promotion. All students regardless of academic background or music industry experience are encouraged to apply if interested.
Energy Grant Will Advance Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Mechanical engineering professor Xiangbo “Henry” Meng has received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to reconstruct a clean, anti-oxidative surface of high-capacity NMC811 cathodes for lithium-ion batteries used in battery-powered electric vehicles. By addressing daunting problems related to the performance of NMC811, a lithium nickel...
