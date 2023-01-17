NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal
Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
What Is The Future For Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay?
Kevin and Donnie discuss what they think Aaron Rodgers may decide to do next season.
Reports: Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired Thursday after four seasons with Tampa Bay, per multiple reports. Leftwich could be one of "as many as five" offensive assistants let go by the team, per the Tampa Bay Times and Sports Day Tampa Bay. The Times reports that wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired while quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has opted to retire. ...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
Reports: Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino
The Dallas Cowboys are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, an insurance policy in the event of another meltdown by Brett Maher. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones hinted at such a move on Tuesday. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, with four missed extra-point attempts. According to Elias, Maher became the first...
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury
The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
Damar Hamlin a finalist for NFLPA community award
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award. The other finalists announced Friday are New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Each finalist receives a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to the foundation or charity of his choice. The...
Ravens LB Roquan Smith wins Butkus Award
Baltimore Ravens star Roquan Smith received the Butkus Award as the NFL's best linebacker in 2022. He became the fourth player to win the award in college and the pros, joining Patrick Willis, Von Miller and Luke Kuechly. Smith was named the nation's top collegiate linebacker at Georgia in 2017. Butkus' son, Matt, presented the trophy to Smith at the Ravens' facilities on Wednesday. ...
Joe Mixon, Bengals ticked off by Bills-Chiefs ticket sales
Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon wonders why the NFL shuffled the deck when the Bengals "hold all the cards" as reigning AFC champions. Mixon and Cincinnati (13-4) are on the road this week for the divisional playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills (14-3). But the NFL began selling tickets this week for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. "It's disrespectful," Mixon said....
