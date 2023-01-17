NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal
What Is The Future For Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay?
Kevin and Donnie discuss what they think Aaron Rodgers may decide to do next season.
Ravens '200 percent' committed to QB Lamar Jackson and long-term deal
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.
Giants QB Daniel Jones received 'little pep talk' from Eli Manning
During Monday night's "ManningCast" of the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eli Manning discussed the advice he gave to his successor with the New York Giants.
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search
Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input.
Saints to retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael for the 2023 season: source
METAIRIE, La. - Despite a disappointing season offensively, the New Orleans Saints are retaining long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to a league source.
Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday
The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury.
Reports: Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino
The Dallas Cowboys are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, an insurance policy in the event of another meltdown by Brett Maher.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson's Season, Potential
"I don’t think there’s anything this guy can’t do. I really believe that, and if he approaches the offseason the way I think he’ll approach it, I think we’ll see an even better version of him next year," Packers coach…
Superstar QBs headline battle between Bengals, Bills
Pro Bowl quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were slated to have their initial confrontation earlier this month.
