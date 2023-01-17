Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA…
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn set for playoff-week interview with Broncos
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn set for playoff-week interview with Broncos
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Cowboys signing K Tristan Vizcaino
The Dallas Cowboys are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, an insurance policy in the event of another meltdown by Brett Maher.
What Is The Future For Aaron Rodgers In Green Bay?
Kevin and Donnie discuss what they think Aaron Rodgers may decide to do next season.
Ravens '200 percent' committed to QB Lamar Jackson and long-term deal
Ravens '200 percent' committed to QB Lamar Jackson and long-term deal
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh greets quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after scoring a second half touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Giants QB Daniel Jones received 'little pep talk' from Eli Manning
During Monday night's "ManningCast" of the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eli Manning discussed the advice he gave to his successor with the New York Giants.
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Doug Pederson in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J.…
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Miami Dolphins during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens LB Roquan Smith wins Butkus Award
Baltimore Ravens star Roquan Smith received the Butkus Award as the NFL's best linebacker in 2022.
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Record
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and head coach Brian Daboll after the defense stopped Houston in the red zone in the second half. The Houston Texans at the New York Giants in a game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford,…
