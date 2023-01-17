Read full article on original website
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
Defense Secretary Austin 'seriously doubts' China invasion of Taiwan is 'imminent'
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he "seriously doubts" that China's increased aggression in and off the Taiwan Strait means that an invasion is "imminent."
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn
CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel
Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
msn.com
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
How Russia Arming Iran May Be Game-Changer for U.S., Allies in Middle East
"Such a super-maneuverable air-superiority fighter [as the Russian SU-35] would boost Tehran's control over the Iranian airspace," an analyst told Newsweek.
China offers olive branch to the west at World Economic Forum, but some still skeptical
China appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone at this year's World Economic Forum, but some remain skeptical of Beijing's true aims.
‘A sea change’: Biden reverses decades of Chinese trade policy
Forget tariffs. Biden’s actions to crack down on Beijing’s tech development will do more to hinder the Chinese economy — and divide the two nations — than Trump ever did.
White House hopeful war with China over Taiwan 'never comes to pass': report
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he believes war with China over Taiwan can be avoided even as tensions remain high in the region.
CNBC
China's economy will be 'on fire' in the second half of 2023, StanChart chairman says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
America is not powerful enough to stand up to China and Russia alone, says Putin's foreign minister
Speaking on Wednesday, Lavrov said the US was attempting to 'contain' both Russia and China with the help of other countries, but they were alert to its 'games'.
