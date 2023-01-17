ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgY6h_0kH3s3XC00

Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round.

Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory since prevailing 30-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park. Dallas broke an eight-game road skid with the win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal

Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
News-Herald

Ravens '200 percent' committed to QB Lamar Jackson, deal 'will get done'

Only negotiations toward a landmark contract stand between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson being mutually committed to a long-term relationship. Jackson can become an unrestricted free agent in March after attempts by general manager Eric DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti fell short of the former NFL MVP's expectations. But head coach John Harbaugh and DeCosta said Thursday that the Ravens are fully committed to Jackson and growing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

MVP-level Patrick Mahomes driving Chiefs' Super mission

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows Super Bowl chemistry when he sees it. Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense had 55.0 sacks in 2022 but flies under the radar alongside the three-tent show led by MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and fellow All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Spagnuolo has the challenge of slowing down the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, a break from the practice prep and trying to contain Mahomes. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
News-Herald

Reports: Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired Thursday after four seasons with Tampa Bay, per multiple reports. Leftwich could be one of "as many as five" offensive assistants let go by the team, per the Tampa Bay Times and Sports Day Tampa Bay. The Times reports that wide receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair were also fired while quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has opted to retire. ...
TAMPA, FL
News-Herald

Superstar QBs headline battle between Bengals, Bills

Pro Bowl quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were slated to have their initial confrontation earlier this month. But Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest emergency postponed that battle after nine-plus minutes. Instead, the two gunslingers will have their first official duel on a much bigger stage when the second-seeded Buffalo Bills entertain the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday afternoon at Orchard Park, N.Y. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that." The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the...
News-Herald

Bills S Damar Hamlin at team facility 'almost daily'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. McDermott noted Hamlin is attempting to get back into a routine. He is not taking part in team meetings and was not with the team on gameday for the playoff win last week. "It's limited ... but he comes in, and I know he just started today or yesterday, just trying to get back...
News-Herald

Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury. Hardman hadn't practiced all week owing to the same ailment that caused him to miss extended time on injured reserve this season. "So, really the only person that didn't practice was Mecole," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "We backed off of him just to see if...
KANSAS CITY, MO
News-Herald

Giants QB Daniel Jones received 'little pep talk' from Eli Manning

During Monday night's "ManningCast" of the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eli Manning discussed the advice he gave to his successor with the New York Giants. Manning said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones reached out to him before his first playoff game Sunday, and Manning kept it brief with a "little pep talk." The Giants went on to upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and Jones drew plaudits for his performance. ...
NEW YORK STATE
News-Herald

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries. The Saints were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5 and leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan attempted to...
News-Herald

Joe Mixon, Bengals ticked off by Bills-Chiefs ticket sales

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon wonders why the NFL shuffled the deck when the Bengals "hold all the cards" as reigning AFC champions. Mixon and Cincinnati (13-4) are on the road this week for the divisional playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills (14-3). But the NFL began selling tickets this week for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. "It's disrespectful," Mixon said....
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Jaguars intend to let 'house money' ride at Kansas City

Spoiler, underdog or longshot playing with house money, the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday unconcerned about the label they are receiving from the football world. "House money or our money, we're here now," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday. The fourth-seeded Jaguars (10-8) rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round and immediately recalibrated to prepare for the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News-Herald

Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways after six seasons

Greg Roman stepped down as offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Roman, 50, has spent six seasons with the Ravens, including the last four as the team's offensive coordinator. This season wasn't kind to Roman, however, as fans openly vented their frustration with the direction of the team. Running back J.K. Dobbins also complained about a lack of touches in the red zone during Baltimore's 24-17 wild-card loss...
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) kicks a field goal during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens

Dec 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) drops back in passed coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
BALTIMORE, MD
News-Herald

News-Herald

Lenoir City, TN
974
Followers
3K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

 https://www.news-herald.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy