fox4news.com
Kayla Kelley case: Body found in Grand Prairie near kidnapping suspect's house
The Collin County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed to FOX 4 that this investigation is related to her disappearance. However, the Grand Prairie Police Department confirmed someone's body was found, and Collin County is the lead agency.
fox4news.com
Unidentified body found near kidnapping suspect's home
A woman was found dead in a Grand Prairie field Wednesday night. Her identity hasn't been confirmed yet but it happened about a mile away from the home of a man accused of kidnapping a missing Collin County woman.
Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating A Fatal Shooting In Venus
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m., January 18,2023, Ellis County Sheriff deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of Bunkhouse Road in Venus, TX. (Ellis County) According to reports, two adult males were involved in an argument which led to one shooting the other. The...
WFAA
Arson charge added to suspect in kidnapping of missing Collin County woman
Kayla Kelley has been missing for about a week. The man she had been dating, Ocastor Ferguson, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.
AMBER Alert issued for two McKinney girls last seen during CPS-supervised visit, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — A 60-year-old woman is accused of taking her two granddaughters, and the girls' father is in custody on kidnapping charges after the children were last seen during a Child Protective Services-supervised visit Thursday evening, police said. The incident prompted an AMBER Alert early Friday. Jessica Burns,...
wbap.com
Body of Missing Collin County Woman Found in Grand Prairie
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night on Prairie Oak Blvd in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. Kelley was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as...
WFAA
North Texas woman says she was run over by neighbor amid feud over trash, arrest made
These two next door neighbors in Allen, Texas, haven't been very neighborly. A feud that they said lasted two years took a very serious turn at the beginning of 2023.
Kayla Kelley identified as body found near home of kidnapping suspect, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A female body found not too far from the home of the suspect in the case of the missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley has been identified as Kelley, officials confirmed Thursday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified Kelley, 33, though her cause of...
Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
Affidavit: Missing Collin County woman recently learned man she was dating was married; vehicle found burned
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a Collin County woman who has been missing for a week. An arrest warrant for a man suspected of kidnapping her reveals more about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Kayla Kelley, 33, was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Suspect accused of robbing 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said tips helped them arrest the man who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint at an ATM last January. Shaun Rabb reported on the hold up in his Trackdown segment on FOX 4. PREVIOUS STORY: Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at...
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Police say victim found in an Oak Cliff creek had been shot several times
Dallas police are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the name of a person whose body was found in an Oak Cliff creek near Zang and Illinois on Monday
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
