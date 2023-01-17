Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in OhioBryan DijkhuizenBeavercreek, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
January Student Athlete Award: Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School
Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School.
dayton247now.com
Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
dayton247now.com
1 taken to Miami Valley North after car crash in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a car crash at 300 Lau Pkwy in Englewood on Thursday evening. Englewood Police and Fire responded to the scene, according to dispatch, and eventually transported one individual to Miami Valley Hospital North. There is no information...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
dayton247now.com
Winter temperatures return
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Highs will be back in the mid 30s on Friday under mostly cloudy conditions. A few snow showers are possible but no accumulation is likely. Saturday starts in the mid 20s and rises into the 40s. A few pockets of sunshine are possible although it will be cloudy early.
dayton247now.com
Local university awarded over $700K for STEM programs
FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A local university was awarded nearly $720,000 for scholarships to recruit and graduate students studying the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Wright State University was awarded the funds through the Choose Ohio First program, which awards competitive scholarship funding to Ohio’s colleges...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli leaving district
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools will be searching for a new superintendent for the 2023 school year and beyond, as Dr. Elizabeth Lolli will be moving on from the position after July. Dr. Lolli started as interim superintendent back in the fall of 2017, before quickly being promoted...
One person dead in Dillonvale crash
DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
dayton247now.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Miami Valley
Dayton, OH (WKEF) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley until 7 pm. Storms that develop this afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. There is also a low risk for large hail as well as an isolated tornado.
dayton247now.com
DBJ: $20m medical marijuana expansion, Dayton's unprecedented economic growth
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Nathan Edwards about a new medical marijuana cultivator. Plus, unprecedented economic growth in Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Ohio veterans no longer able to use their Veteran ID Card as identification to vote
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Veterans in Ohio will no longer be able to use their Veteran ID Card as an acceptable form of identification when voting in future elections, as a result of the recent signing of House Bill 458. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a strict ID requirement...
dayton247now.com
Huber Heights Fire Division offering CPR, AED training
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A public desire for CPR-AED training has been increased ever since Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan 2. Huber Heights Fire Division is offering the availability of community training in this first aid technique....
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Fatherhood Summit assists fathers in overcoming barriers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative's Fatherhood Summit is returning in 2023. The summit brings together local agencies, organizations, and community partners to assist fathers in overcoming barriers and strengthening their relationships with their children. The event will take place on January 20 from 9 a.m....
dayton247now.com
Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
dayton247now.com
Natural gas leak forces evacuation of the Miami County Courthouse
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of the Miami County Courthouse and the closure of surrounding streets on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a natural gas odor in the 200 block of West Main Street near the courthouse around 3:30 p.m. Miami County...
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg City Schools host town hall meeting to discuss elementary programming
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A town hall meeting was held in Miamisburg on Wednesday evening, in order to discuss redistricting, current enrollment data, new residential units under construction, and their all day kindergarten pilot expansion. “We are seeking to provide opportunities for input for all of our residential districts to...
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
dayton247now.com
Hamilton man missing in Mexico: Van matching description of vehicle he was in located
ZACATECAS, Mexico (WKRC) - A van matching the description of the vehicle a Hamilton architect and his fiancee were believed to have been in when they disappeared has been located in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. He was in Mexico visiting his fiancée Daniela Pichardo, who still...
dayton247now.com
Washington Township fire levy on May ballot will not raise taxes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Washington Township and Centerville residents will vote in May on whether to renew a 4.65-mill levy for fire and emergency medical services. The levy will not raise taxes since it is a renewal. Homeowners will pay the same amount as in 2022, assuming their home's...
dayton247now.com
Clark County Department of Reentry hosting Legal Help Clinic on Feb. 25
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Clark County Board of Commissioners and the Clark County Department of Reentry will host a free record sealing and CQE Legal Help Clinic at the Clark County Public Library, 201 South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. With the assistance of the Greater...
Comments / 0