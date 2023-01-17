ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

dayton247now.com

January Student Athlete Award: Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School

Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Kayden Dillahunt of Wayne High School.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

1 taken to Miami Valley North after car crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a car crash at 300 Lau Pkwy in Englewood on Thursday evening. Englewood Police and Fire responded to the scene, according to dispatch, and eventually transported one individual to Miami Valley Hospital North. There is no information...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton247now.com

Winter temperatures return

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Highs will be back in the mid 30s on Friday under mostly cloudy conditions. A few snow showers are possible but no accumulation is likely. Saturday starts in the mid 20s and rises into the 40s. A few pockets of sunshine are possible although it will be cloudy early.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Local university awarded over $700K for STEM programs

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A local university was awarded nearly $720,000 for scholarships to recruit and graduate students studying the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Wright State University was awarded the funds through the Choose Ohio First program, which awards competitive scholarship funding to Ohio’s colleges...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli leaving district

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools will be searching for a new superintendent for the 2023 school year and beyond, as Dr. Elizabeth Lolli will be moving on from the position after July. Dr. Lolli started as interim superintendent back in the fall of 2017, before quickly being promoted...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Dillonvale crash

DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
DILLONVALE, OH
dayton247now.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Miami Valley

Dayton, OH (WKEF) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley until 7 pm. Storms that develop this afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. There is also a low risk for large hail as well as an isolated tornado.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Huber Heights Fire Division offering CPR, AED training

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A public desire for CPR-AED training has been increased ever since Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan 2. Huber Heights Fire Division is offering the availability of community training in this first aid technique....
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Fatherhood Summit assists fathers in overcoming barriers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative's Fatherhood Summit is returning in 2023. The summit brings together local agencies, organizations, and community partners to assist fathers in overcoming barriers and strengthening their relationships with their children. The event will take place on January 20 from 9 a.m....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Natural gas leak forces evacuation of the Miami County Courthouse

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of the Miami County Courthouse and the closure of surrounding streets on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a natural gas odor in the 200 block of West Main Street near the courthouse around 3:30 p.m. Miami County...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Miamisburg City Schools host town hall meeting to discuss elementary programming

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A town hall meeting was held in Miamisburg on Wednesday evening, in order to discuss redistricting, current enrollment data, new residential units under construction, and their all day kindergarten pilot expansion. “We are seeking to provide opportunities for input for all of our residential districts to...
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Washington Township fire levy on May ballot will not raise taxes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Washington Township and Centerville residents will vote in May on whether to renew a 4.65-mill levy for fire and emergency medical services. The levy will not raise taxes since it is a renewal. Homeowners will pay the same amount as in 2022, assuming their home's...
CENTERVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Clark County Department of Reentry hosting Legal Help Clinic on Feb. 25

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Clark County Board of Commissioners and the Clark County Department of Reentry will host a free record sealing and CQE Legal Help Clinic at the Clark County Public Library, 201 South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. With the assistance of the Greater...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

