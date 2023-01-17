Read full article on original website
mike doty
3d ago
Instead of making million dollar shrines to men, perhaps the church (including its members who donated) should focus on helping the poor and disenfranchised. The Catholic church is one of the wealthiest institutions in the world. It is also one of the most corrupt.
4
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
Edmond family receives trip of a lifetime after daughter’s health challenges
A deserving local girl and her family just received the surprise of a lifetime: an all-expenses paid trip to Florida's major theme parks.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocol in wake of incident at Del City High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools is changing its event protocol in the wake of an incident that happened after its basketball game at Del City on Tuesday. Reports say a fight occurred after the game between the two schools and gunshots were fired inside the field house at Del City High School.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
visitokc.com
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season
OKLAHOMA CITY — January 17, 2023 — Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Lyric's 2023 anniversary season includes five mainstage productions – The Play That Goes Wrong...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City Convention Center celebrates a successful second year
In its second year, the Oklahoma City Convention Center (OKCCC) welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors, further cementing the city’s place as an attractive destination. A total of 195,685 people visited the convention center in 2022, an increase of more than 76% in visitors over the center’s first year to open in 2021.
Purcell Register
Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame
Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
KOCO
Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center
NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
Free dental clinic coming to Shawnee
Volunteers are gearing up for a massive event to help Oklahomans who are in need of dental care.
OKC VeloCity
Midtown offers weeklong meal deals
Oklahoma City’s Midtown District is offering deals throughout the district with its 10 Buck Lunch Week, Feb. 20-24. Up to 20 restaurants are offering lunch specials for $10, including a drink as a part of the districtwide initiative, spanning from Western to Broadway avenues, between Northwest 4th and 13th streets. The $10 lunch specials are guaranteed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
KFOR
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Comments / 3